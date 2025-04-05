user
Mumbai experiences sudden dust storm with intense winds, IMD predicts thunderstorms; WATCH

A powerful dust storm disrupted daily life in Mumbai, affecting traffic and train services. Residents shared visuals of the storm on social media, while the IMD predicted more heat and possible rain in the coming days.

Aishwarya Nair
Published: Apr 5, 2025, 8:19 AM IST

Mumbai: A powerful dust storm swept across Mumbai on Friday (April 4) afternoon, significantly reducing visibility and causing disruptions to daily life in the city. The storm brought along intense winds and dense dust clouds, impacting both road traffic and the functioning of local train services.

Central Railway operations on the mainline faced a setback around 3:15 p.m. after strong gusts blew off a corrugated sheet roof, which then hit the overhead electric wires near Atgaon station—located between Kasara and Kalyan, about 60 km from Mumbai.

However, no injuries or casualties were reported.

Residents share videos of dust storm

Residents turned to the microblogging platform X to share videos capturing the impact of the dust storm sweeping through the city.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by The Tatva (@thetatvaindia)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted partly cloudy conditions for the city, along with chances of moderate rainfall or thunderstorms. Even with the stormy weather, temperatures are likely to stay elevated, with the maximum reaching 38°C and the minimum hovering around 21°C.

The Meteorological Department has also forecasted a gradual increase of 3–4°C in maximum temperatures across Maharashtra over the coming week.
Mumbai, the financial hub of India, has been reeling under intense heat and high humidity levels since Friday morning.

Maharashtra Weather, April 5: Sweltering Saturday across major cities

