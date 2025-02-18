India's Got Latent row: Ranveer Allahbadia gets interim protection from arrest, SC says no new FIR to be filed

Supreme Court granted interim protection to YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia from arrest in connection with the multiple FIRs lodged against him across India over his recent inappropriate comments during his guest appearance on a show India’s Got Latent.

In big relief, the Supreme Court on Tuesday granted interim protection to YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia from arrest in connection with multiple FIRs lodged against him across India over his recent inappropriate comments during his guest appearance on the show 'India’s Got Latent.' The top court ruled that no further FIRs shall be registered against him based on the episode aired on show India's Got Latent.

However, Allahbadia has been ordered to deposit his passport with the police and cannot leave the country without court permission. The interim protection is conditional on his full cooperation with the investigation.

Earlier the Court expressed displeasure on the remarks made by Ranveer Allahabadia during on the show. The court asked the lawyer representing Allahabadia about the parameters of obscenity and vulgarity.

The Supreme Court was hearing the social media influence Ranveer Allahbadia's plea against multiple FIRs. He had sought seeking consolidation of multiple FIRs filed against him in connection with his remarks on "India's got Latent'.

The Maharashtra Police's cyber cell has asked Ranveer Allahbadia to join the investigation on February 24. The cyber cell is investigating Allahbadia and others after he triggered an uproar with his offensive remark on "parents and sex" on the show 'India's Got Latent.'

Earlier, the Mumbai and Guwahati Police had said in a joint statement the Youtuber and podcaster Allahbadia was "continuously out of contact with the investigative agencies".

He has been named in FIRs filed by Maharashtra Cyber Department, Guwahati Police, and Jaipur Police in the 'India's Got Latent' case, the police said.

Supreme Court pulls up Ranveer Allahbadia

The Supreme Court in its hearing today said that such behaviour has to be condemned.

A bench led by Justice Surya Kant rebuked Allahbadia, stating, “In the name of free speech, no one has the licence to speak whatever they want against the norms of the society.” The court further questioned him, asking, “Do you have the licence to say anything to give vent to your dirty mind? Why should you not go to Guwahati to defend yourself?”

"Just because somebody thinks he becomes so popular and can speak any kind of words, can take entire society for granted? Is there anyone on earth who will like this language? There is something very dirty in his mind which has been vomited," the top court said.

Expressing strong disapproval, the bench remarked, “The words you (Allahbadia) have chosen show your depraved mind and will shame every parent, sister, and mother as well as children.”

"The words you have chosen, parents will be ashamed, sisters will be ashamed. The entire society will feel ashamed. The perverted mind. These are the levels of depravity you and your henchmen have gone. We have a judicial system, bound by the rule of law. If there are threats, the law will take course," the court added.

When Allahabadia’s lawyer said he is getting threats, Justice Surya Kant said "If you can seek cheap publicity by using abusive language, this person (who has threatened the petitioner) extending the threat is also seeking publicity."

India's Got Latent row

On Friday, Allahbadia’s lawyer Abhinav Chandrachud sought an urgent hearing, following which Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna assured that the matter would be listed before a bench within two to three days. The controversy erupted after Allahbadia's comments on "parents and sex" sparked outrage, leading to police action in multiple states.

Allahbadia, along with comedian Samay Raina and others, is facing multiple FIRs across the country over controversial remarks.

The Assam Police has summoned Allahbadia for questioning, while the Maharashtra Cyber Cell has directed him to appear on February 24. Samay Raina has been summoned by the Cyber Cell for Tuesday. Other YouTubers named in the case include Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, and Apoorva Makhija.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has also summoned Allahbadia, Raina and others, including show producers Tushar Poojari and Saurabh Bothra, to appear in New Delhi. However, several individuals cited safety concerns and prior commitments for not attending.

Also read: India's Got Latent row: Ranveer Allahbadia gets interim protection from arrest, SC says no new FIR to be filed

Latest Videos