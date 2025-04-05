Purity in Worship! Create Alaya's 7 Hairstyles for Navami

Lifestyle
The sleek high ponytail hairstyle is the best option in the summer season. It will look amazing if you create it on a suit and saree. Such hairstyles give you a cool look.
You can try this type of half bun half open hairstyle with a rubber band. It will only take you 10 minutes to make it. You can give yourself a stylish look with this simple braid.
Apart from a normal pony, you can create such a long braid paranda hairstyle. In this, put a rubber band on top and make a long Indian braid and add extensions to it.
You must try this type of Gajra style open hairstyle look at the festival. You can create such a hairstyle everywhere from office to college. In this, you do light curls.
If you want to give a twist to the Indian look, then you can create such a flower high bun hairstyle. You can also apply a funky rubber band on top.
If you want a combination of style and comfort in your look in this summer season, try a side French braid hairstyle like Alaya. Decorate it with pearls and stones.
Such hairstyles are perfect options for summer. You will not need anyone's help to make it. This hairstyle looks very smart after it is made.
