Purity in Worship! Create Alaya's 7 Hairstyles for Navami

Sleek High Ponytail Hairstyle

The sleek high ponytail hairstyle is the best option in the summer season. It will look amazing if you create it on a suit and saree. Such hairstyles give you a cool look.

Half Bun Half Open Hairstyle

You can try this type of half bun half open hairstyle with a rubber band. It will only take you 10 minutes to make it. You can give yourself a stylish look with this simple braid.

Long Braid Paranda Hairstyle

Apart from a normal pony, you can create such a long braid paranda hairstyle. In this, put a rubber band on top and make a long Indian braid and add extensions to it.

Gajra Style Open Hairstyle

You must try this type of Gajra style open hairstyle look at the festival. You can create such a hairstyle everywhere from office to college. In this, you do light curls.

Flower High Bun Hairstyle

If you want to give a twist to the Indian look, then you can create such a flower high bun hairstyle. You can also apply a funky rubber band on top. 

Side French Braid Hairstyle

If you want a combination of style and comfort in your look in this summer season, try a side French braid hairstyle like Alaya. Decorate it with pearls and stones.

Soft Wavy Curl Hairstyle

Such hairstyles are perfect options for summer. You will not need anyone's help to make it. This hairstyle looks very smart after it is made.

