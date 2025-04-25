Top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Altaf Lalli was gunned down in Bandipora encounter between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.

Top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Altaf Lalli was gunned down in Bandipora encounter between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir. The high-stakes operation comes as a part of ongoing efforts to track down LeT terrorists believed to be involved in the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that left 26 people dead, mostly tourists.

Yesterday night, the homes of two local terrorists — Adil Thokar and Asif Shaikh — were destroyed in a IED blast in Anantnag and Awantipora. Both men have been linked to the April 22 bloodbath in Baisaran, Jammu and Kashmir, and are accused of providing critical support to Pakistani terrorists.

The Anantnag Police have also announced a reward of Rs 20 lakh for actionable intelligence leading to the arrest of three Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) operatives: Adil Hussain Thokar, Ali Bhai, and Hashim Musa.

Pahalgam terror attack

In what is being described as the deadliest assault since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, at least 28 tourists were killed and several others injured on Tuesday.

The attack occurred in Baisaran Meadow, a scenic area located approximately 7 km from the resort town of Pahalgam, known for its natural beauty and tranquil environment.

According to survivors, terrorists dressed in Army fatigue uniforms targeted victims based on their religion. The assailants reportedly asked individuals to identify themselves by name and recite Islamic verses before opening fire at point-blank range.

The attack took place around 1:30 PM, as tourists were relaxing in the picturesque meadow surrounded by snow-capped mountains and pine forests. Despite a strong security presence in the region, including multiple checkpoints and armed patrols, the attackers managed to breach defenses and unleash chaos in what is typically a peaceful tourist haven.