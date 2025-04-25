House of two local terrorist Adil Thokar and Asif Shaikh, allegedly involved in the recent Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir, was destroyed in a blast on Thursday night in Anantnag and Awantipora.

In a dramatic crackdown following the deadly terrorist assault in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, the homes of two local terrorists — Adil Thokar and Asif Shaikh — were razed to the ground on Thursday night in Anantnag and Awantipora. Both men have been linked to the April 22 bloodbath in Baisaran, Jammu and Kashmir, and are accused of providing critical support to Pakistani terrorists.

Adil Thokar, a native of the region, had legally crossed into Pakistan via the Attari-Wagah border back in 2018. According to intelligence inputs, he underwent intensive terror training across the border before stealthily slipping back into the Valley last year.

Sources claim Thokar later became a key figure in coordinating logistics and navigating routes for infiltrating militants, playing a pivotal role in orchestrating the recent carnage.

The Anantnag Police have now announced a reward of Rs 20 lakh for actionable intelligence leading to the arrest of three Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) operatives: Adil Hussain Thokar, Ali Bhai, and Hashim Musa.

The trio is believed to be the brains behind the brutal Pahalgam ambush that shook the region to its core.

Pahalgam terror attack

In what is being described as the deadliest assault since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, at least 28 tourists were killed and several others injured on Tuesday.

The attack occurred in Baisaran Meadow, a scenic area located approximately 7 km from the resort town of Pahalgam, known for its natural beauty and tranquil environment.

According to survivors, terrorists dressed in Army fatigue uniforms targeted victims based on their religion. The assailants reportedly asked individuals to identify themselves by name and recite Islamic verses before opening fire at point-blank range.

The attack took place around 1:30 PM, as tourists were relaxing in the picturesque meadow surrounded by snow-capped mountains and pine forests. Despite a strong security presence in the region, including multiple checkpoints and armed patrols, the attackers managed to breach defenses and unleash chaos in what is typically a peaceful tourist haven.