Grenade attack rocks Sunday market in Jammu & Kashmir's Srinagar; over 12 injured (WATCH)

More than 12 people were injured in a grenade explosion near the Tourist Reception Centre (TRC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Sunday.

BREAKING: Grenade attack rocks market in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar; over 12 injured (WATCH)
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Nov 3, 2024, 3:13 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 3, 2024, 3:19 PM IST

More than 12 people were injured after terrorists hurled grenade near the Tourist Reception Centre (TRC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Sunday. The explosion struck during peak hours in the bustling Sunday market, triggering chaos and sparking widespread panic among civilians present in the area.

Also read: 'Mood off over Hindu idol, Diwali celebration': Young man's rant at Srinagar's Lal Chowk sparks outrage (WATCH)

Responding swiftly, authorities arrived at the scene to provide immediate medical assistance and those injured were rushed to the hospital.

Security personnel have since ramped up their presence in the area, to control the situation.

