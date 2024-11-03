'Mood off over Hindu idol, Diwali celebration': Young man's rant at Srinagar's Lal Chowk sparks outrage| WATCH

Amid the vibrant festivities, a young influencer from Kashmir expressed his discontent over the sight of Hindu idols and Diwali celebrations at Lal Chowk, Srinagar, an iconic area in the heart of the city.

'Mood off over Hindu idol, Diwali celebration': Young man's rant at Srinagar's Lal Chowk sparks outrage (WATCH) shk
Shweta Kumari
First Published Nov 3, 2024, 11:21 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 3, 2024, 1:42 PM IST

For the first time, a grand Diwali celebration was held at Srinagar's Lal Chowk on October 31 where hundreds of locals and tourists came together to light diyas to mark the festival of lights. A significant security presence was established in the area to ensure smooth celebrations.

However amid the vibrant festivities, a young influencer from Kashmir expressed his discontent over the sight of Hindu idols and Diwali celebrations at Lal Chowk, Srinagar, an iconic area in the heart of the city. The boy, who has amassed a following online, shared his experience and disappointment after encountering numerous Hindu symbols during the festive occasion.

The influencer shared, “I was getting bored at home. So, I came outside but my mood again became off when I saw so many Hindu idols in Kashmir.” His candid statements conveyed a sense of personal dismay about the prominent display of Hindu community's traditions.

The young content creator further urged viewers to spread his video. “Please share my video and help make it go viral,” he said, underscoring his desire to amplify his message.

Also read: 'Badalta Kashmir': Kashmiri youth's 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' chant on Independence Day sets internet abuzz (WATCH)

The video quickly garnered attention and has since sparked outrage on social media.

A user wrote, "Kid?? Call him "Brainwashed Kid". Hindu festivals are enjoyed throughout the globe, except India for converted Hindus' bogus attitude."

Another user commented, "I am surprised that such a small boy is saying such hateful things and how he is doing so. See, show this video to you and secular Hindus also."

 

Also read: Social media abuzz as Kashmiri man admires, kisses PM Modi's cutout in viral video (WATCH)

For more reliable and latest news
