India's 2nd Mpox case: 38-year-old man in Kerala's Malappram confirmed with monkeypox infection

A 38-year-old man who was undergoing treatment in Kerala's Malappuram has been confirmed with Mpox infection, the state health department has said, adding that he is being treated in accordance with established medical protocols. This is India's second confirmed monkeypox case.

Health Minister Veena George said a 38-year-old man from Malappuram had tested positive after returning from the United Arab Emirates. In a post on Facebook, Veena George also urged the public to seek treatment and inform the Health Department if they displayed any of the known symptoms.

The Health Minister said the Mpox patient had been isolated and is being treated in accordance with established medical protocols.

The man who recently returned from abroad showed symptoms of the disease. After feeling unwell, he was first admitted to a private hospital and later transferred to Manjeri Medical College. His samples were then sent to the Kozhikode Medical College for testing.



