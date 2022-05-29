Boy run over by a car during wedding celebrations in Telangana, watch horrifying video

A car driven by the groom ran over the wedding procession and killed a 13-year-old boy and four others. The spine-chilling accident was caught on cam in Gattuppal village in Telangana’s Nalgonda district.

A tragedy hit the wedding celebration in Gattuppal village in Telangana’s Nalgonda district. As per the sources, the accident happened when the bridegroom, who did not know driving, took the steering wheel. He ran over a group of people with the car who were dancing. The misfortune killed a 13-year-old boy and injured four others.

On the intervening night of May 25 and 26 at Ghattuppal village in Chandur Mandal of Nalgonda district, the accident occurred when the bridegroom Mallesh decided to drive the car to the site. The teenage boy, who died in the accident, was identified as Sai Charan, and the four injured also included the bridegroom. After the tragic incident, the Chandur police reached the spot and booked a case against the bridegroom Mallesh.

The 29-second video shows people dancing to the music on the road. As the marriage procession walked ahead, the groom’s car followed them. While the car driver got down to enjoy the ‘Barat’, the bridegroom Mallesh took over the steering wheel even though he didn’t know driving. Consequently, the car went out of control and ran over the people dancing ahead and hit the tractor carrying a DJ box.

Unfortunately, the wedding celebration ended on a sad note. The most painful part was the demise of a young boy who the car driven by the groom ran over. Watch the video.

