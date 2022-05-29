Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Boy run over by a car during wedding celebrations in Telangana, watch horrifying video

    A car driven by the groom ran over the wedding procession and killed a 13-year-old boy and four others. The spine-chilling accident was caught on cam in Gattuppal village in Telangana’s Nalgonda district.

    Boy run over by a car during wedding celebrations in Telangana, watch horrifying video - gps
    Author
    Team Newsable
    India, First Published May 29, 2022, 12:31 PM IST

    A tragedy hit the wedding celebration in Gattuppal village in Telangana’s Nalgonda district. As per the sources, the accident happened when the bridegroom, who did not know driving, took the steering wheel. He ran over a group of people with the car who were dancing. The misfortune killed a 13-year-old boy and injured four others.

    Also Read: Watch: Differently-abled man ride tricycle to drop kids to school, netizens praised the father’s love

    On the intervening night of May 25 and 26 at Ghattuppal village in Chandur Mandal of Nalgonda district, the accident occurred when the bridegroom Mallesh decided to drive the car to the site. The teenage boy, who died in the accident, was identified as Sai Charan, and the four injured also included the bridegroom. After the tragic incident, the Chandur police reached the spot and booked a case against the bridegroom Mallesh.

    The 29-second video shows people dancing to the music on the road. As the marriage procession walked ahead, the groom’s car followed them. While the car driver got down to enjoy the ‘Barat’, the bridegroom Mallesh took over the steering wheel even though he didn’t know driving. Consequently, the car went out of control and ran over the people dancing ahead and hit the tractor carrying a DJ box.

    Unfortunately, the wedding celebration ended on a sad note. The most painful part was the demise of a young boy who the car driven by the groom ran over. Watch the video.

    Also Read:Netizen enraged after IAS officer tweets about betel nut stain in flight

    Last Updated May 29, 2022, 12:31 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mann ki Baat, Episode 89 updates Top quotes of PM Narendra Modi

    Mann ki Baat, Episode 89: Ten top quotes of PM Narendra Modi

    Shaktimaan bike stunt on Noida roads lands 3 men in jail - adt

    'Shaktimaan' bike stunt on Noida roads lands 3 men in jail

    Father of minor Kerala boy accused making hate slogans at PFI rally detained - adt

    Father of minor Kerala boy accused making hate slogans at PFI rally detained

    Stadium misuse Transferring IAS couple sent a strong message, says Anurag Thakur

    Stadium misuse: 'Transferring IAS couple sent a strong message'

    Who is Anbumani Ramdoss, the new PMK president? - adt

    Who is Anbumani Ramdoss, the new PMK president?

    Recent Stories

    Beautiful iconic - Here is how Conor McGregor and Kylie Minogue partied at the Cannes Film Festival 2022-ayh

    'Beautiful, iconic' - Here's how Conor McGregor and Kylie Minogue partied at Cannes

    Watch: Good news for Bhojpuri Singer Shilpi Raj's fans; check out her party video RBA

    Watch: Good news for Bhojpuri Singer Shilpi Raj's fans; check out her party video

    Nayanthara Vignesh Shivan wedding update: Know the venue, date, reception and more RBA

    Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan wedding update: Know the venue, date, reception and more

    Mann ki Baat, Episode 89 updates Top quotes of PM Narendra Modi

    Mann ki Baat, Episode 89: Ten top quotes of PM Narendra Modi

    UEFA Champions League, UCL 2021-22 Final: I am the record man - Carlo Ancelotti after Real Madrid triumph vs Liverpool-ayh

    Champions League Final: 'I am the record man' - Carlo Ancelotti after Real Madrid's triumph

    Recent Videos

    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Have been backed all the way - David Miller on stellar season for GT Gujarat Titans-ayh

    IPL 2022: 'Have been backed all the way' - David Miller on stellar season for GT

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022 Playoffs, Indian Premier League: Sanju Samson has been exceptional - Kumar Sangakkara-ayh

    IPL 2022 Playoffs: 'Sanju Samson has been exceptional' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    Amid Russian invasion, US aircraft carrier Harry S Truman joins Neptune Shield 22

    Amid Russian invasion, US aircraft carrier Harry S Truman joins Neptune Shield 22

    Video Icon
    Shahrukh Pathan, who pointed pistol at Delhi cop during 2020 riots, celebrated on parole visit home

    Shahrukh Pathan, who pointed pistol at Delhi cop during 2020 riots, celebrated on parole visit home

    Video Icon
    After Gyanvapi mosque, dispute over Mathura Shahi Idgah gets louder

    After Gyanvapi mosque, dispute over Mathura Shahi Idgah gets louder

    Video Icon