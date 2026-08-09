Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said opposition parties will take a collective stand on the Delimitation Bill linked to women's reservation. He also stated that Congress will oppose the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill.

Opposition to Take Collective Stand on Delimitation Bill

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has said that any move by the government to again bring the Delimitation Bill linked to women's reservation will be discussed by opposition parties and they will take a collective stand. The delimitation bill linked to women's reservation was defeated in Lok Sabha in the extended budget session. He said the Congress position on the issue is clear. Amid efforts by the government to reach out to the Congress on the proposed bill, the party has said that there should be an all-party meeting.

Asked about Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) demanding the implementation of the Women's Reservation Bill, Kharge, who is Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, told ANI that every party has the right to express its opinion. "In a democracy, we cannot tie anyone's hands, nor can we suppress their thoughts... However, our position is clear. We will abide by the decision reached collectively by all the parties," he said.

The Congress is opposed to the Delimitation Bill that entails an increase in the Lok Sabha seats and redraws constituencies and links the bill to women's reservation. The party has said that the government should provide one-third reservation to women within the existing strength of the Lok Sabha.

Congress leader Manish Tewari on Sunday said that the delimitation is not in the interest of North India, South India, or the North-East. "It will primarily benefit Central India. India's strategic and security-related challenges are concentrated in the North-East and North India. Therefore, we must ensure that these regions and states do not get the impression that their political weight within India's landscape is diminishing," he said.

"You want to implement women's reservation, go ahead and reserve one-third of the 543 seats for women. But the Lok Sabha doesn't function with 543 members alone. By raising the number to 850, do you intend to turn it into something like China's National People's Congress?" he asked. Asked about stance of Shiromani Akali Dal, he said the delimitation proposal of the government "serves neither Punjab nor North India".

Congress to Oppose FCRA Amendment Bill

Kharge also has said that the Congress will oppose the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill and the issue will also be discussed at the meeting of floor leaders of opposition parties on Monday. The Congress leader said that his visit to Uttarakhand is aimed at energizing party workers ahead of next year's assembly polls.

The FCRA Amendment Bill is expected to come in the Lok Sabha in the last week of the monsoon session of Parliament. Kharge addressed a public meeting in Haldwani on Saturday. During his visit, he will also interact with newly-appointed state and district presidents in Rudrapur today. "We will oppose the FCRA-related move. We will take a decision (about strategy) tomorrow after a meeting of floor leaders," he said.

Kharge said that Congress workers were making efforts to oust the BJP government from power in the next assembly polls in Uttarakhand."I am the AICC President. I cannot come here every day, but our army is present here... Does PM Modi come here every day? Does Amit Shah come here? Does Nadda, even though he hails from this very region, come here? Does the new BJP President come here? We visit when and where it is necessary to energise our party workers. That does not mean we simply arrive and leave like tourists," he said.

Widespread Opposition to FCRA Changes

Several opposition parties have expressed their opposition to FCRA Amendment. Bill.Congress leader KC Venugopal on Friday said that the party will vehemently oppose the Bill and the "government cannot bulldoze this type of bill".

The Bill seeks to amend the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010, with the stated objective of enhancing transparency and accountability in the regulation of foreign contributions.

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday to present recommendations and register regional concerns regarding the FCTA. Lalduhoma later said that he had raised six issues with Shah. "The only thing that is very clearly mentioned to us is that it's not going to be retrospective. That assurance was given to us, and the rest of the points will be given a paragraph-wise comment by him, and he (Amit Shah) is going to start the discussion on the 12th of this month in Parliament...".

Shah also held a meeting in Parliament with members and representatives of the Christian community, who have expressed their opposition to provisions of the bill.

DMK president MK Stalin on Saturday urged the Union Government to withdraw the FCRA Amendment Bill and repeal Section 15 of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010.In a post on X, Stalin said a delegation of the Joint Action Forum on Minorities, led by DMK Rajya Sabha MP P. Wilson and comprising religious leaders from various denominations, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on August 6 and pressed for withdrawal of the Bill. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)