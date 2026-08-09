The Delhi Police detailed elaborate human and technological security at the Red Fort for Independence Day. Around 15,000-20,000 personnel, over 1,000 cameras with facial recognition, and anti-drone systems will be deployed for the event.

The Delhi Police on Sunday detailed elaborate human and technological security arrangements made at the Red Fort ahead of the Independence Day celebrations on August 15.

Speaking to ANI, DCP North Raja Banthia stated that the deployment plan is divided into two distinct parts: human deployment and technical deployment.

Human and Paramilitary Deployment

As a part of human deployment, approximately 15,000 to 20,000 security personnel from various agencies will be stationed, including the Delhi Police's Traffic Unit, North District teams and general security personnel. "This includes the Delhi Police, specifically the Traffic Unit, North District teams, local police, PCR, Special Branch, and Special Cell, as well as general security personnel. Personnel from all these divisions will be deployed. Additionally, numerous paramilitary companies and an NDRF force to respond to potential contingencies will be deployed, alongside Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) stationed at strategic points in the area.

"Additionally, numerous paramilitary companies, commandos, and NSG teams, including 'hit teams' and snipers, will be stationed here. An NDRF force will also be present to respond to any potential contingencies. Furthermore, our Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) will be deployed at strategic points, including on watchtowers," said Banthia.

Technological Surveillance and Counter-Measures

Outlining the technical deployment, the DCP highlighted that over 1,000 cameras have been installed at the Red Fort and surrounding areas. Moreover, video analytics such as Facial Recognition Systems (FRS), number plate recognition, and intrusion detection are also being utilised based on specific needs in the area. The police official further mentioned that anti-drone systems have been deployed to counter aerial threats.

''Turning to technical deployment, CCTV cameras are our most important tool. Over a thousand cameras have been installed at the Red Fort and surrounding areas specifically for Independence Day. We have control rooms staffed by highly trained personnel dedicated to monitoring these feeds, and we have established specific points for on-ground response teams to act quickly. We have also utilised video analytics, such as Facial Recognition Systems (FRS), number plate recognition, and intrusion detection, at various locations based on specific needs. Additionally, some police personnel will be equipped with body-worn cameras. Anti-drone systems are in place to counter any drone threats, and we are actively monitoring online social media chatter. We are fully prepared on all fronts, with all briefings and training sessions completed. We are on track," added Banthia.

IAF Band to Commemorate Independence Day

Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force Band is set to perform at the Public Plaza, Param Yodha Sthal at National War Memorial in the national capital this evening to commemorate Independence Day. According to the Ministry of Defence, "This spectacular display of musical patriotism aims to foster national pride through public engagement while celebrating 150 years of the National Song, 'Vande Mataram'."

A team of musicians comprising 32 Airmen and 8 Agniveervayu (including three women) shall be performing at the venue. The principal conductor of the event will be Master Warrant Officer A Srihari. Junior Warrant Officer Moon Deka, Junior Warrant Officer Abhishek Paul, and Sergeant NT Singh are assisting him. (ANI)