Boat capsizes in Assam's Dhubri district; 7 people, including senior official missing

The officer said that some people managed to swim safely while others were rescued. State Disaster Response Force, National Disaster Response Force, and Border Security Force teams have rushed to the spot to conduct search and rescue operations for the missing persons.

At least 7 people, including a senior district official, went missing after a mechanised boat capsized in Brahmaputra river in Assam's Dhubri district on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters, Gyanendra Dev Tripathi, Chief Executive Officer, Assam State Disaster Management Authority said, "A country-made boat capsized in the Brahmaputra river in Dhubri district. Search and rescue teams have started the operations. More details awaited."

Also read: Tamil Nadu government denies permission for RSS route march, cites law and order issues

The boat was carrying around 30 people onboard and many of them were from the circle office. A team was on its way for the inspection of erosion near an under-construction bridge when the boat capsized.

"There is a small channel near the Dhubri-Phulbari bridge. The team was crossing the channel on a wooden boat when it hit something and capsized," said Dhubri deputy commissioner MP Anbamuthan said.

Also read: Digvijaya Singh officially enters Congress president race, to file nomination on Sept 30

The officer said that some people managed to swim safely while others were rescued. State Disaster Response Force, National Disaster Response Force, and Border Security Force teams have rushed to the spot to conduct search and rescue operations for the missing persons.

Anbamuthan said circle officer Sanju Das is among the seven persons missing. "Efforts are underway to rescue them and we hope they will be found safe and sound soon," Anbamuthan said.