Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Boat capsizes in Assam's Dhubri district; 7 people, including senior official missing

    The officer said that some people managed to swim safely while others were rescued. State Disaster Response Force, National Disaster Response Force, and Border Security Force teams have rushed to the spot to conduct search and rescue operations for the missing persons.

    Boat capsizes in Assam's Dhubri district; 7 people, including senior official missing AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 29, 2022, 2:26 PM IST

    At least 7 people, including a senior district official, went missing after a mechanised boat capsized in Brahmaputra river in Assam's Dhubri district on Thursday.

    Speaking to reporters, Gyanendra Dev Tripathi, Chief Executive Officer, Assam State Disaster Management Authority said, "A country-made boat capsized in the Brahmaputra river in Dhubri district. Search and rescue teams have started the operations. More details awaited."

    Also read: Tamil Nadu government denies permission for RSS route march, cites law and order issues

    The boat was carrying around 30 people onboard and many of them were from the circle office. A team was on its way for the inspection of erosion near an under-construction bridge when the boat capsized.

    "There is a small channel near the Dhubri-Phulbari bridge. The team was crossing the channel on a wooden boat when it hit something and capsized," said Dhubri deputy commissioner MP Anbamuthan said.

    Also read: Digvijaya Singh officially enters Congress president race, to file nomination on Sept 30

    The officer said that some people managed to swim safely while others were rescued. State Disaster Response Force, National Disaster Response Force, and Border Security Force teams have rushed to the spot to conduct search and rescue operations for the missing persons.

    Anbamuthan said circle officer Sanju Das is among the seven persons missing. "Efforts are underway to rescue them and we hope they will be found safe and sound soon," Anbamuthan said.

    Last Updated Sep 29, 2022, 2:26 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tamil Nadu government denies permission for RSS route march, cites law and order issues AJR

    Tamil Nadu government denies permission for RSS route march, cites law and order issues

    PM Modi to flag off Vande Bharat Express from Gandhinagar-Mumbai Central on September 30 - adt

    PM Modi to flag off Vande Bharat Express from Gandhinagar-Mumbai Central on September 30

    TRP manipulation scam: ED probe puts Mumbai Police on the dock; chargesheet hints at wider conspiracy

    TRP manipulation scam: ED probe puts Mumbai Police on the dock; chargesheet hints at wider conspiracy

    Digvijaya Singh officially enters Congress president race to file nomination on Sept 30 gcw

    Digvijaya Singh officially enters Congress president race, to file nomination on Sept 30

    Married woman's forceful pregnancy can be treated as marital rape for abortion: Supreme Court AJR

    Unmarried women can terminate pregnancy up to 24 weeks: Supreme Court

    Recent Stories

    Two-legged robot runs 100 meters, sets Guinness World Record - gps

    Watch: Two-legged robot runs 100 meters, sets Guinness World Record

    Anjali Arora MMS controversy: Is actress posing with guys who appeared with her in alleged SEX tape? RBA

    Anjali Arora MMS controversy: Is actress posing with guys who appeared with her in alleged SEX tape?

    World Heart Day 2022 Apple Watch helps users to identify warning signs here is how gcw

    World Heart Day 2022: Apple Watch helps users to identify warning signs; here's how

    KRK confirms joining RSS says will soon go to Nagpur drb

    KRK confirms joining RSS; says will soon go to Nagpur

    Tamil Nadu government denies permission for RSS route march, cites law and order issues AJR

    Tamil Nadu government denies permission for RSS route march, cites law and order issues

    Recent Videos

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Thiruvananthapuram/1st T20I: Felt good getting those wickets early - Arshdeep Singh-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, 1st T20I: 'Felt good getting those wickets early' - Arshdeep Singh

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23: Sourav Ganguly confirms Sanju Samson selection for ODIs-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23: Sourav Ganguly confirms Sanju Samson's selection for ODIs

    Video Icon
    IND vs SA 2022-23, 1st T20I: Two years since retirement, Dhoni remains a crowd favourite; here's proof snt

    IND vs SA 2022-23, 1st T20I: Two years since retirement, Dhoni remains a crowd favourite; here's proof

    Video Icon
    New Delhi, Ahmedabad and CSMT railway stations to be redeveloped

    New Delhi, Ahmedabad and CSMT railway stations to be redeveloped

    Video Icon
    Exclusive India needs to get settled very quickly before ICC T20 World Cup 2022 - Irfan Pathan-ayh

    Exclusive: 'India needs to get settled very quickly before ICC T20 World Cup 2022' - Irfan Pathan

    Video Icon