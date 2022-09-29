Digvijaya Singh officially enters Congress president race, to file nomination on Sept 30

Digvijaya Singh has officially entered the race for Congress president race. "I have come to collect nomination papers," he told reporters, adding that he would file his nomination on Friday, the last day for doing so ahead of the October 17 election.

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, who has also entered the Congress president elections race, will file nomination on Friday. Digvijaya Singh is expected to face Shashi Tharoor, who is also likely to file his papers tomorrow.

Speaking to the reporters, he said, "Today I have come here to collect my nomination form (for Congress president elections) and will file it tomorrow." Singh had so far been evasive about running for Congress chief. On Wednesday, he said, "I have not discussed with anybody. I have not sought permission from the high command". Similar to Ashok Gehlot, the 75-year-old former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh has long been a Gandhi family supporter.

The Rajasthan Chief Minister was the front-runner until his supporters openly rebelled against him for the position of Chief Minister, upsetting the Gandhis and other prominent leaders in Delhi. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot arrived in Delhi on Wednesday night amid speculation that he would meet Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday.

The chief minister arrived around 10.30 pm on a special aircraft. Gehlot's visit comes a day after the Congress issued show-cause notices to three of his loyalists--Shanti Dhariwal and Mahesh Joshi, and Dharmendra Rathore--for their "grave indiscipline".

Speaking to reporters, Gehlot promised that party internal problems that have surfaced ahead of the election for Congress president will be handled quickly. Fighting the problems the nation is experiencing is more crucial, according to Gehlot.

