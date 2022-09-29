Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tamil Nadu government denies permission for RSS route march, cites law and order issues

    The RSS leader also called upon the four authorities to "unconditionally" withdraw the rejection order and grant permission to take out the route march and hold a public meeting on October 2.

    The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday denied permission to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for holding a "route march" on October 2, citing law and order issues. According to reports, the RSS issued a notice to top state government officials, including Home Secretary over the Tiruvallur police rejecting its plea for permission to hold the march, despite a Madras High Court order in its favour.

    The RSS issued the legal notice to the State Home Secretary Phanindra Reddy, DGP C Sylendra Babu, local SP and the town police inspector, asking why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against them for disobeying the court order.

    In his legal notice, RSS advocate B Rabu Manohar stated that in view of the order dated September 22 of Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan, none of the four had any authority to deny permission or impose any new condition other than the ones imposed by the High Court, for the event.

    "Hence, it is the duty cast upon the police to give adequate protection, enabling the successful completion of the mission without acting otherwise. The rejection order passed by the inspector (attached to Tiruvallur town police station) is ex facie illegal and contemptuous, as the three are parties before the High Court and are duty bound to ensure strict compliance of the order, failure of which would amount to committing contempt," the notice said.

    The RSS leader also called upon the four authorities to "unconditionally" withdraw the rejection order and grant permission to take out the route march and hold a public meeting on October 2.

    He also warned that any failure will result in initiating contempt proceedings before the High Court for wilful disobedience of the September 22 order with costs. On September 22, the Madras High Court's single judge directed the police to grant permission to the RSS events across the state.

    The RSS has always found it tough to hold marches in Tamil Nadu with the then chief minister J Jayalalithaa refusing permission for years together. The marches resumed after her death in 2016 and were not held due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

    Last Updated Sep 29, 2022, 1:53 PM IST
