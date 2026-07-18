A Blinkit customer ordered passport photos but received someone else's sensitive documents. The viral video has sparked concerns over data privacy on the platform.

A Blinkit customer's unexpected delivery has triggered a debate over data privacy after he claimed his print order included someone else's confidential documents.

The incident was shared on Instagram by user Ansh_Basiya. He said he had ordered passport-size photographs through Blinkit. However, when the delivery arrived, he allegedly found an unrelated set of documents inside the package.

Expressing his disbelief in the viral clip, he said, "I can't believe this, blinkit kya ho raha hai ye Bhai? I cannot trust Blinkit anymore." He further questioned the company's claims about user privacy, saying, "Matlab aap itna bolte ho, privacy, privacy!"

Users Share Similar Experiences

Showing the contents of the package, the content creator claimed that while his passport-size photographs were delivered correctly, they were accompanied by someone else's paperwork. One of the documents reportedly read, "Bhopal prapti pradhikaran, RTGS prapti rasid."

The video quickly gained traction, prompting users to share their own experiences with document printing and raising concerns over how sensitive paperwork is being handled. Many alleged they have experienced similar mix-ups while using the platform's document printing service.

The incident has raised questions about data privacy and the handling of sensitive documents by delivery platforms. Blinkit has not yet issued a statement regarding the incident.