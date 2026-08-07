Azad Samaj Party President Chandrashekhar Azad called on the Centre to conduct a caste-based census and make its findings public. He said this would help determine which communities still require reservation and which have been uplifted.

Demand for Caste Census

Azad Samaj Party-Kanshiram President and MP Chandrashekhar Azad on Friday called on the Centre to conduct a caste-based census and make its findings public, saying the data would help determine which communities have been economically uplifted and which continue to require reservation benefits.

Speaking to ANI, referring to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's interaction at the India's International Movement to Unite Nations event, Azad said that reservation should continue, but communities that have achieved significant economic progress should be excluded from its benefits. "Instead of telling this to us or to the country, the RSS chief should tell the government to conduct a caste-wise census and make its data public. It should be known who has been uplifted, who has progressed, and who still needs support," Azad said.

Implement Mandal Commission Recommendations

He also accused the Centre of failing to implement the remaining recommendations of the Mandal Commission, recalling that while some recommendations were implemented after then Prime Minister V.P. Singh announced the Commission's report in 1990, several are still pending. Referring to 'Mandal Diwas', Azad said that his party was holding a protest in Lucknow to demand the implementation of the remaining recommendations.

"The Prime Minister remembers several commemorative days but has forgotten the promise to implement the remaining recommendations of the Mandal Commission. We will continue our struggle until the rights of the deprived sections of society are secured," he said.

RSS Stand on Protests and Warning to Government

Reacting to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's remarks that Gen Z protesters should not be labelled anti-national, Azad said the RSS should first clarify its own stand. "Just a few days ago, other RSS office-bearers were using derogatory language against the protesters. Today they are saying they are not anti-national. They need to decide which position they stand by," he said.

Azad further said that the youth, who he claimed played a key role in bringing the present government to power, would also hold it accountable. "The youth of this country are watching everything. They will seek answers both in Parliament and on the streets," he said, while warning the government against underestimating young people.

He also referred to the sacrifices of freedom fighters such as Bhagat Singh and Udham Singh, saying India's youth have a strong legacy of standing up against injustice. (ANI)