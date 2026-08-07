BJP leader Babulal Marandi criticised the Jharkhand govt over student protests against recruitment irregularities. He alleged the govt is selling jobs and avoiding talks, while state agencies are covering up the matter to protect criminals.

Govt 'Selling Jobs', Protecting Criminals: Marandi

BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in the Jharkhand Assembly Babulal Marandi on Friday criticised the state government over protests by students against alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations, saying the government should talk to the protesting students instead of avoiding them. He further alleged that the state investigating agencies, including the CID and Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), were trying to "cover up" the matter and protect the government and those involved in the alleged irregularities. Marandi, along with other opposition MLAs, staged a protest on the Assembly premises on the second day of the monsoon session, against the alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations in the state.

Speaking to the reporters, Marandi said, "The government had to talk to them. Why is the government avoiding this? The government is deliberately adamant. They're selling jobs and auctioning the rights of Jharkhand's children for money. And when the children are protesting, they're not willing to talk." "The investigating agencies are trying to cover up the matter. Whether it's the CID or the ACB, both agencies in Jharkhand are solely focused on protecting the government and the criminals," he further said.

Protests to Continue, Says BJP MLA

BJP MLA Pradip Prasad said protests would continue until demands were met, and criticised the state government for not holding talks with the protesting aspirants. Prasad praised the students for continuing their protest for a long time and said the entire country should learn from the way they were protesting. "The uproar will continue until the demands are met. Look at the values displayed by these children from Jharkhand. The entire country should learn from them how to conduct a protest. This isn't a protest fueled by pizzas and burgers at Jantar Mantar... The protest has been going on for so long, yet the authorities are unwilling to hold talks or accept the children's demands. Where is the government sleeping? It has no right to remain in power. The way jobs have been sold off, and the very conduct and character of those involved, are highly questionable. The government needs to reflect on this," Prasad said.

Opposition Demands CBI Inquiry

All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) MLA Nirmal Mahto said the Opposition would not allow the Jharkhand Assembly to function until the Chief Minister orders a CBI inquiry. "... We will not allow the House to function until a CBI inquiry is ordered by the Chief Minister. The investigative agencies currently deployed are effectively hand-in-glove with the government," Mahto said.

Background of the Protest

The protests by students started after the results of the 14th JPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination were announced on July 5, with aspirants alleging irregularities in the recruitment process. Since then, students have been holding round-the-clock protests and an indefinite sit-in, demanding transparency and accountability. (ANI)