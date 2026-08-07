Union Minister CR Paatil chaired a high-level meeting with Haryana MPs, including Manohar Lal, to review the Jal Jeevan Mission. The focus was on accelerating water projects, planning for phase 2, and addressing the long-standing SYL canal issue.

Union Minister for Jal Shakti, CR Paatil, chaired a high-level review meeting at Haryana Bhawan in Delhi on Thursday to assess the progress of the Jal Jeevan Mission and the 'Har Ghar Jal' scheme in Haryana. The meeting, which lasted for four hours, saw the participation of Union Minister Manohar Lal along with nearly all MPs from Haryana, representing both the BJP and the Congress. The primary objective of the session was to accelerate the pace of water supply projects and ensure better coordination between the Centre and the state.

Prominent leaders in attendance included Chaudhary Dharambir Singh, Subhash Barala, and Krishan Pal Gurjar from the BJP, alongside Congress MPs Deepender Hooda, Varun Mullana, Kumari Selja, Satpal Brahmachari, and Karmveer Boudh.

Jal Jeevan Mission 2 in the Pipeline

Briefing the media after the deliberations, Union Minister Manohar Lal stated that the progress under Jal Jeevan Mission 1 was thoroughly assessed, noting that the entire budget for the first phase has already been allotted to Haryana. He informed that now, a plan for Jal Jeevan Mission 2 will be drafted and sent to the Central Government, after which the Centre will release funds for the work. Lal also mentioned that during the meeting, MPs from across the political spectrum spoke in a unified voice regarding the urgent need to strengthen water distribution systems and infrastructure in the state.

SYL Canal Dispute Addressed

The discussions also touched upon the long-standing Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal dispute. Addressing the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) issue, Manohar Lal alleged that the previous Congress administration had kept the matter pending for 12 years. He noted that in 2016, the issue was seriously pursued for the first time, leading to a Supreme Court decision ensuring Haryana's right to water. However, he added that under the legal process, one has to approach the court again to execute that decision, which is currently pending due to various reasons.

Haryana's Sporting Achievements Lauded

The Minister also took the opportunity to laud the sporting prowess of the state during the meeting. Highlighting Haryana's contribution to India's international sports tally, he mentioned that the state's athletes accounted for nearly 40-50 per cent of the total medals won in the Commonwealth Games, with the state clinching 7 gold medals.

The meeting concluded with a consensus that the Central and State governments will work in close coordination to further improve water availability and the efficiency of the supply system across Haryana. (ANI)