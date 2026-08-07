Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu has denied reports of a Chinese incursion. He said he would speak to locals and the Indian Army on the allegations. Home Minister Mama Natung and the Indian Army had also previously refuted similar claims.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday denied the reports of a Chinese incursion in the state. CM Pema Khandu told reporters that he would speak to the locals and the Indian Army on the allegations of an incursion by China's People's Liberation Army (PLA).

"We don't think there was an incursion as the Indian Army personnel are deployed and maintaining the territory. I have also urged the local tribes; I will hear them and also talk to the army," he said. His remarks come amid social media reports of an incursion in Arunachal Pradesh along the LAC.

Home Minister Refutes Claims as Rumours

Last month, Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister Mama Natung had refuted claims of Chinese encroachment in the State as "just rumours", urging the media to verify before releasing such statements in the public domain. "Regarding the Chinese encroachment claims being shown on social media, I would request media friends to verify whether such statements are true or not. The reality is that there is no Chinese encroachment in Arunachal Pradesh. Our soldiers are standing 24/7 on the borders to protect Mother India. I can say with confidence that China does not dare to cross even one inch of Indian territory. These claims are just rumours and should not be believed. The Indian government has deployed our brave soldiers, and the entire nation stands with them. We are ready to make any sacrifice for the protection of our land," he said.

Indian Army Rebuts Reports

In June, the Indian Army also rebutted reports in a section of the media alleging encroachment by the Chinese PLA and setting up camps in Arunachal Pradesh and termed them "incorrect and without basis". "We have seen some media reports alleging recent encroachment by Chinese PLA and setting up of camps in Arunachal Pradesh. These reports are incorrect and without any basis," the Indian Army said. (ANI)