A 2-year-old California boy shot himself with a gun hidden between couch cushions. His mother and her boyfriend have been arrested on child abuse charges.

A 2-year-old California toddler accidentally shot himself after finding a gun wedged between couch cushions. His mother and her boyfriend now face charges.

Deputies with the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department responded to the home on Victoria Street in Highland on Thursday evening, July 16. They found the child had been shot and began CPR. The boy was taken to a hospital but later died.

Investigators concluded that the child "gained access to a gun hidden between two seat cushions on a couch and shot himself," according to a sheriff's department news release.

Mother and Boyfriend Arrested

The boy's mother, 20-year-old Jamaria Cobb, and her 52-year-old boyfriend, Armand Bright, were inside the home when the shooting occurred. Both were arrested on suspicion of child abuse causing great bodily injury or death.

Another child was also in the home and was removed by Child and Family Services after the incident.

No additional details about the gun or how it came to be hidden between the cushions have been released. The investigation is ongoing.