    BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Kammar brutally stabbed to death in Karnataka's Hubbali; 3 detained

    Three unidentified persons have been detained and are being questioned. Superintendent of Police B Lokesh said the incident took place during Goddess Udachamma Devi temple festival at Kottur village in the district.

    First Published Apr 19, 2023, 3:30 PM IST

    A police official on Wednesday (April 19) said that a BJP youth wing functionary was killed at a temple festival in Kottur by a group of persons who got into a brawl with him. Praveen Kammar, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) Dharwad unit member and gram panchayat vice president, was stabbed to death on Tuesday night, they said.

    Three unidentified persons have been detained and are being questioned. Superintendent of Police B Lokesh said the incident took place during Goddess Udachamma Devi temple festival at Kottur village in the district.

    A few persons reached there in an inebriated state and created commotion. Even as some people questioned them, the group started clashing with them, he said.

    The police officer added that Kammar intervened to pacify them but the persons who were in a drunken state stabbed him to death. "We have detained three people and are interrogating them," he said, adding that a case has been registered.

    Lokesh said all aspects of the case will be investigated and no one will be spared whether they were directly or indirectly involved in the murder.

    Last Updated Apr 19, 2023, 3:30 PM IST
