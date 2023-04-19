Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka Election 2023: Former CM Siddaramaiah to 'quit electoral politics' after upcoming assembly polls

    This development comes after Congress released its third list of candidates for the 224-seat assembly election on Saturday. In the third list it was revealed that former CM Siddaramaiah was dropped by the Grand Old Party from contesting at Kolar, as he announced earlier, and the party fielded Kothur G Manjunath instead.

    Karnataka Election 2023: Former CM Siddaramaiah to 'quit electoral politics' after upcoming assembly polls AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 19, 2023, 2:43 PM IST

    Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah on Wednesday (April 19) said that he will quit electoral politics after Karnataka elections 2023. Addressing a rally in Mysuru's Varuna constituency, Siddaramaiah said, "After this election, I will quit electoral politics."

    This development comes after Congress released its third list of candidates for the 224-seat assembly election on Saturday. In the third list it was revealed that former CM Siddaramaiah was dropped by the Grand Old Party from contesting at Kolar, as he announced earlier, and the party fielded Kothur G Manjunath instead.

    The former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also filed nomination from Varuna constituency in this district, for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly polls. The Leader of Opposition in the Assembly was accompanied by former Minister HC Mahadevappa and Congress leaders.

    Siddaramaiah's son Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah is the sitting Congress MLA from Varuna.

    Karnataka Election 2023: PM Modi, Yogi Adityanath, Himanta Sarma in BJP's star-campaigner list

    Meanwhile, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai held a roadshow along with BJP national President JP Nadda and Kannada film actor Kichcha Sudeep in his constituency of Shiggaon. Earlier, the actor had announced his support to CM Bommai in the poll-bound state.

    A large crowd had gathered, as Bommai, Nadda and Sudeep travelled through the streets in a specially designed vehicle, after garlanding the statue of Kittur Rani Chennamma, queen of the former princely state of Kittur who led an armed resistance against the British East India Company.

    The crowd moved along with the vehicle with BJP flags in their hands. They cheered when the leaders and their favourite cinema star waved at them.

    Atiq Ahmad-Ashraf murder case: Prayagraj court approves police custody of three shooters

    Bommai is seeking re-election from Shiggaon, from where he has been MLA thrice. The BJP leader became the Chief Minister in 2021 after party stalwart BS Yediyurappa stepped down from the post.

    Last Updated Apr 19, 2023, 6:04 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka Election 2023 'He wrote poetry for Atiq Ahmad...' BJP slams Congress star campaigner Imran Pratapgarhi

    'Imran Pratapgarhi wrote poetry for Atiq Ahmad...' BJP slams Congress Karnataka Election 2023 star campaigner

    Karnataka Election 2023: CM Bommai hints PM Modi to hold nearly 20 rallies in poll-bound state AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: CM Bommai hints PM Modi to hold nearly 20 rallies in poll-bound state

    With Surat court dumping Rahul Gandhi's plea, will Congress field Priyanka Gandhi in Wayanad? anr

    With Surat court dumping Rahul Gandhi's plea, will Congress field Priyanka Gandhi in Wayanad?

    Punjab Police detain Amritpal Singh's wife at Amritsar Airport while trying to board London flight AJR

    Punjab Police detain Amritpal Singh's wife at Amritsar Airport while trying to board London flight

    Gautam Adani, Sharad Pawar meet in Mumbai; hold 2-hour discussion

    Gautam Adani, Sharad Pawar meet in Mumbai; hold 2-hour discussion

    Recent Stories

    IPL 2023, RR vs LSG: Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining slow over-rate in Rajasthan Royals success-ayh

    IPL 2023: Lucknow captain KL Rahul fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining slow over-rate in Rajasthan success

    Crescent moon of Shawwal won't be sighted by naked eye tonight, claims IAC anr

    Crescent moon of Shawwal won't be sighted by naked eye tonight, claims IAC

    Karnataka Election 2023 'He wrote poetry for Atiq Ahmad...' BJP slams Congress star campaigner Imran Pratapgarhi

    'Imran Pratapgarhi wrote poetry for Atiq Ahmad...' BJP slams Congress Karnataka Election 2023 star campaigner

    Evil Dead Rise: Where to watch THIS Warner Bros horror movie online for FREE; Netflix or Amazon Prime Video? RBA

    Evil Dead Rise: Where to watch THIS Warner Bros' horror movie online for FREE; Netflix or Amazon Prime Video?

    IPL 2023: Watch Yuzvendra Chahal cheeky way of getting de Quinton de Kock attention; wife Dhanashree Verma SEXY VIDEO-ayh

    IPL 2023: Watch Chahal's cheeky way of getting de Kock's attention; wife Dhanashree's SEXY VIDEO

    Recent Videos

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon