Karnataka Election 2023: Former CM Siddaramaiah to 'quit electoral politics' after upcoming assembly polls

This development comes after Congress released its third list of candidates for the 224-seat assembly election on Saturday. In the third list it was revealed that former CM Siddaramaiah was dropped by the Grand Old Party from contesting at Kolar, as he announced earlier, and the party fielded Kothur G Manjunath instead.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah on Wednesday (April 19) said that he will quit electoral politics after Karnataka elections 2023. Addressing a rally in Mysuru's Varuna constituency, Siddaramaiah said, "After this election, I will quit electoral politics."

The former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also filed nomination from Varuna constituency in this district, for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly polls. The Leader of Opposition in the Assembly was accompanied by former Minister HC Mahadevappa and Congress leaders.

Siddaramaiah's son Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah is the sitting Congress MLA from Varuna.

Meanwhile, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai held a roadshow along with BJP national President JP Nadda and Kannada film actor Kichcha Sudeep in his constituency of Shiggaon. Earlier, the actor had announced his support to CM Bommai in the poll-bound state.

A large crowd had gathered, as Bommai, Nadda and Sudeep travelled through the streets in a specially designed vehicle, after garlanding the statue of Kittur Rani Chennamma, queen of the former princely state of Kittur who led an armed resistance against the British East India Company.

The crowd moved along with the vehicle with BJP flags in their hands. They cheered when the leaders and their favourite cinema star waved at them.

Bommai is seeking re-election from Shiggaon, from where he has been MLA thrice. The BJP leader became the Chief Minister in 2021 after party stalwart BS Yediyurappa stepped down from the post.