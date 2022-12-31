'BJP will contest 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections alone': Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Highlighting the BJP's party's massive victory in Gujarat, Shah told party workers assembled from across Karnataka, "If you want to form a government, don't form an incomplete one, form a government with a full two-thirds majority."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday (December 31) urged party workers to ensure that BJP forms a government with two-thirds majority in Karnataka and asserted that the party will go alone in the 2023 assembly polls. He also said it will be a direct contest as voting for JD(S) is like casting the ballot for Congress.

Shah also urged people to decide whether they are standing with a party of patriots, referring to the BJP, or with "tukde tukde gang" under the leadership of Congress.

Also read: Former JNU student Umar Khalid returns to Delhi's Tihar Jail after attending sister's wedding

Addressing the party workers, Shah said, "There are clearly two sides and it is a straight fight this time. Journalists say there is a triangular fight. I said no, it is a straight fight, because voting for JD(S) means voting for Congress. So, is it a straight fight or not?"

Accusing the JD(S) of spreading rumours claiming that BJP will tie up with them, the Union home minister said, "I have come to tell the workers and the people of Karnataka that we will not go with any party. We will fight alone and form the government on our own."

Also read: Ahead of EC's delimitation deadline, Assam merges 4 districts; redraws boundaries

"There are clearly two sides. On one side, there is an organisation of patriots in the form of BJP and on the other side, tukde-tukde gang have come together under the leadership of the Congress. It is for the people of Karnataka to decide now whether they are with the patriots or those who support people who want to divide this country," Shah added.

Highlighting the BJP's party's massive victory in Gujarat, Shah told party workers assembled from across Karnataka, "If you want to form a government, don't form an incomplete one, form a government with a full two-thirds majority."