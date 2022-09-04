Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'BJP will be reduced to 50 seats in 2024 if...': Nitish Kumar calls for united oppn front ahead of polls

    Amid buzz that he will emerge as the PM face, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said the BJP can be sent packing with just 50 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections by a united Opposition.

    First Published Sep 4, 2022, 9:40 AM IST

    Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar mounted an all-out attack on the BJP and claimed that a united opposition could oust the saffron party from power in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections with just 50 seats. "If all (opposition) parties fight together, the BJP will be bundled out for about 50 seats. I am devoting myself to that drive (abhiyan)", said Kumar at a gathering of the national executive of his party, the JD(U), in Patna.

    His most recent demand for Opposition unity was made at a speech at the Patna executive meeting of his party, the JD(U), when two resolutions were passed: one empowering Nitish Kumar to strive for Opposition unity and the other declaring a "undeclared emergency" under the BJP in the nation.

    The JD(U) leader made the comment ahead of a two-day visit to Delhi on September 5, during which he will meet with politicians from other parties in an effort to foster Opposition unity. Kumar brushed down speculation that he may become the next prime minister, saying that his main objective is to strive to bring the opposition together in order to remove the BJP from office.

    After five of the six JD(U) MLAs in Manipur defected to the BJP, Kumar also criticised the opposition party, while Rajiv Ranjan aka Lalan Singh, the leader of the JD(U), charged the erstwhile ally with using financial leverage to snare lawmakers from other parties.

    However, the JD(U) is doing everything possible to promote Nitish Kumar as the prime ministerial candidate to challenge Narendra Modi in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Several posters and billboards have already been put up across Patna, including the JD(U) headquarters, sending across the message loud and clear that the party expects its de facto leader to play a "national role".

    Last Updated Sep 4, 2022, 9:40 AM IST
