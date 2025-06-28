The father of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape and murder victim spoke out against the alleged gangrape case in Kolkata's law college, and said government has a significant role in this, which is why all these incidents are happening.

Nearly a year after the horrific RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape and murder case that jolted Kolkata, another gang rape of a student at a law college in South Kolkata has once again raised concern over safety of women in the City of Joy.

The father of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape and murder victim spoke out against the alleged gangrape case in Kolkata's law college, expressing his frustration and disappointment with the recurring incidents of violence. He accused the government of having a significant role to play in preventing such incidents and that the accused should be severely punished.

He said, "Such incidents are happening again and again. After what happened with my daughter, many people came out on the streets in protest. Even after that, such incidents continue to occur. People inside the college are committing such incidents. The government has a significant role in this, which is why all these incidents are happening. All three people arrested are from the TMC, so this political party should ensure that such incidents do not happen again. The accused should be severely punished."



BJP West Bengal in a post on X alleged that the full form of TMC was Terror, Molester and Corruption.

<br><a href="https://newsable.asianetnews.com/tag/trinamool-congress">Trinamool Congress</a> (TMC) leader Shashi Panja on Friday expressed her distress over the gang rape of the student.</p><p>Addressing a press conference, Shashi Panja said, “There was an immediate postmortem and dissection to look at the names and the religion. You have to condemn the incident. You are now trying to show photographs. Trinamool Congress Student wing is not teaching the students to rape. The police took immediate action, and within 12 hours of the complaint, three people were caught.</p><p>They are in custody, and the investigation is on. Their mobile phones have been seized, and the victim's statement has been taken. She has named the accused. It has been taken seriously. The BJP cannot even think the way Kolkata police swung into action. They started maligning since such swift action is missing in the BJP-ruled states. If they want to be in Bengal as a responsible Opposition, then they have to behave responsibly.”</p><h2><strong>Another Kolkata SHOCKER! Student gang-raped inside law college</strong></h2><p>A <a href="https://newsable.asianetnews.com/india/another-kolkata-shocker-politics-erupts-after-student-gang-raped-inside-law-college-3-arrested-dmn/articleshow-fgd9huo">female student was allegedly gang-raped inside a law college</a> in Kolkata's Kasba on Wednesday evening. The police have arrested all three accused within 24 hours.</p><p>The three accused, named as Monojit Mishra (31), Zaib Ahmed (19), and Pramit Mukhopadhyay (20), were former students or staff members of the same law college.</p><p>According to the police, the accused named in the FIR will be produced before the A.C.J.M. of Alipore, South 24 Parganas, with a prayer to remand them to Police Custody for the purpose of a proper investigation into the case.</p><p>The alleged sexual assault took place between 7:30 pm and 10:50 pm on Wednesday within the law college premises. According to the official, one of the accused allegedly committed sexual assault, while the others were involved in the crime.</p><p>The victim's family filed a police complaint against the accused, and the police have taken swift action in the matter.</p><p>Two of the accused, Monojit Mishra and Zaib Ahmed, were arrested on Thursday, near Siddhartha Shankar Roy Sishu Udyan, close to Talbagan Crossing in Kolkata. Pramit Mukhopadhyay was arrested later the same night at his residence. The police have seized the mobile phones of all three accused.</p><p>The official had visited the site and kept it under protection till they had done a forensic examination. They requested custody remand for further investigation. </p>