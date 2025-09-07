A 20-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by two men on her birthday in Kolkata. The accused Chandan Malik and a man identified only as Deep, known to the victim, are absconding. The police officials are on the lookout for the accused men.

A shocking incident has come to light in Kolkata, where a 20-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by two men she knew. The crime took place in the Regent Park area, located in the southern outskirts of the city. According to police, the two accused are Chandan Malik and a man identified only as Deep, who is reportedly a government employee. The victim said that the crime happened when they took her to Deep's flat under the pretense of celebrating her birthday, says a report in NDTV.

How the crime took place

The survivor, from Haridevpur, told police that Chandan and Deep invited her to Deep's house on her birthday, which was on Friday. They had a meal together. Later, when she wanted to leave, the accused allegedly locked the door and gang-raped her. She managed to escape the next morning, around 10.30 am on Saturday, and informed her family. Following her complaint, the police registered a First Information Report (FIR) under relevant sections.

Accused absconding, police search underway

Police have launched a hunt for the two accused, who are currently absconding. The woman said in her complaint that she had met Chandan several months ago, who introduced himself as the head of a large Durga Puja committee in south Kolkata. Through Chandan, she met Deep. Both men had promised to help her get involved in the Puja committee activities.

Series of crimes against women in Kolkata

This incident is not isolated. It is part of a series of crimes against women in Kolkata. Recently, a law student was allegedly raped on the campus of South Calcutta Law College. The prime accused in that case is Monojit Mishra, a former leader of the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP). Mishra has since been arrested.

Another case that shook the nation was last year’s rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The accused, Sanjay Roy, a former civic police volunteer, was sentenced to life imprisonment earlier this year.

Kolkata is considered one of the safest cities for women in India, according to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). However, such recent incidents are raising serious questions about the safety and security of women in the city. Authorities are under pressure to take stronger action to prevent such crimes in the future.