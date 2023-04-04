BJP releases new episode of 'Congress Files'; focuses on blackened 'hand' in coal brokerage | Watch

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released episode 3 of its series titled ‘Congress Files’, not so long after it released its second episode on Monday. The latest episode focuses on the 2012 Coal Block Allotment Scam.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday released episode 3 of its series titled ‘Congress Files' and the latest part focuses on the 2012 Coal Block Allotment Scam. The UPA administration is blamed for the 2012 fraud in the third installment.

The video message stated that "when Manmohan Singh became PM for the second time, he had made several promises, but Congress's scams had made headlines at the time." According to the clip, the fraud cost India Rs 1,86,000 crore in losses.

“The most interesting part of this scam was that from 2004 to 2009, the coal department was under then PM Manmohan Singh and Shibu Soren. He was the same prime minister who worked on a remote control," the video concluded.

Meanwhile, in Episode 2, the BJP highlighted former Yes Bank CEO Rana Kapoor's statement to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which he claimed that he had been pressured into paying Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Rs 2 crore for an MF Husain painting and that he had been promised the Padma Bhushan, one of the nation's highest civilian honors, in exchange.

According to Rana Kapoor, who is quoted in the film, he was compelled to write to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in order to purchase the artwork. He claimed Sonia Gandhi's treatment was paid for with the money received in return for the artwork.

