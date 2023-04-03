Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru: Drunk techies attack army officer's family for complaining about loud music

    The neighbours came to intervene were also allegedly attacked by the accused persons. Police officers who rushed to the spot after receiving the information settled the fight and asked the drunk men to go back to their house.

    Bengaluru Drunk techies attack army officer's family for complaining about loud music AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 3, 2023, 5:30 PM IST

    The group of techie professionals attacked family members of an army officer in their neighbourhood at HAL in Bengaluru. It is reportedly said that the incident took place in the early hours of Sunday (April 2) when the family of the army officer had asked the software engineers to lower the volume of the music they were playing.

    The accused persons are identified as Ram Samanth Rai, Basudev Samanth Rai, and Abhishek Singh. These techies are all aged between 26 and 30. Lloyd Nehemiah (54), who was one of the assaulted persons along with his sister, filed a complaint with the HAL police.

    Also read: Karnataka Election 2023: Deve Gowda's daughter-in-law to contest from Hassan; check details

    It is reportedly said that Lloyd's brother Col. David Nehemiah is serving in Kashmir currently. The family members of Col. David had confronted their neighbours about the loud music they were playing because their mother was unwell and bedridden.

    According to various reports the incident took place at 4:30 am when Lloyd asked his neighbours to lower the volume of the music after they had come home drunk, but his plea went unheard. He then shouted at them and complained to the house owner of the rented flat where the software engineers were staying.

    It was at this point that the accused persons allegedly assaulted Lloyd and abused him. Lloyd's family members who witnessed the incident tried to intervene, but they were also attacked.

    Also read: Defamation case: Surat Court grants bail to Rahul Gandhi till April 13; check details

    The neighbours came to intervene were also allegedly attacked by the accused persons. Police officers who rushed to the spot after receiving the information settled the fight and asked the drunk men to go back to their house.

    Both Lloyd and his sister filed a complaint at the police station and are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

    Last Updated Apr 3, 2023, 5:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka Election 2023: Deve Gowda's daughter-in-law to contest from Hassan; check details AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: Deve Gowda's daughter-in-law to contest from Hassan; check details

    Delay in salary disburse: KSRTC revokes transfer of woman conductor over badge protest anr

    Salary delay: KSRTC revokes transfer of woman conductor over badge protest

    Three more hospitals in Kerala receive NQAS certification; Check to know anr

    3 more hospitals in Kerala receive NQAS certification; Here's why it matters

    Defamation case: Surat Court grants bail to Rahul Gandhi till April 13; check details AJR

    Defamation case: Surat Court grants bail to Rahul Gandhi till April 13; check details

    Liquor policy scam: Delhi court extends judicial custody of Manish Sisodia till April 17 AJR

    Liquor policy scam: Delhi court extends judicial custody of Manish Sisodia till April 17

    Recent Stories

    Will you be in one-sided relationship? Check if your zodiac sign matches THIS list AHA

    Will you be in one-sided relationship? Check if your zodiac sign matches THIS list

    football Why does Lionel Messi struggle for PSG and not Argentina? Here's what Thierry Henry has to say-ayh

    WATCH: Thierry Henry explains reason behind Lionel Messi's struggles at PSG and not Argentina

    Apple hack 5 ways to make your iPhone battery last longer gcw

    5 ways to make your iPhone battery last longer

    Karnataka Election 2023: Deve Gowda's daughter-in-law to contest from Hassan; check details AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: Deve Gowda's daughter-in-law to contest from Hassan; check details

    pro-wrestling WWE WrestleMania 39: Why did Cody Rhodes lose to Roman Reigns for Undisputed Universal Championship? Triple H explains-ayh

    WWE WrestleMania 39: Why did Rhodes lose to Reigns for Undisputed Universal Championship? Triple H explains

    Recent Videos

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon