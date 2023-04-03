Bengaluru: Drunk techies attack army officer's family for complaining about loud music

The neighbours came to intervene were also allegedly attacked by the accused persons. Police officers who rushed to the spot after receiving the information settled the fight and asked the drunk men to go back to their house.

The group of techie professionals attacked family members of an army officer in their neighbourhood at HAL in Bengaluru. It is reportedly said that the incident took place in the early hours of Sunday (April 2) when the family of the army officer had asked the software engineers to lower the volume of the music they were playing.

The accused persons are identified as Ram Samanth Rai, Basudev Samanth Rai, and Abhishek Singh. These techies are all aged between 26 and 30. Lloyd Nehemiah (54), who was one of the assaulted persons along with his sister, filed a complaint with the HAL police.

It is reportedly said that Lloyd's brother Col. David Nehemiah is serving in Kashmir currently. The family members of Col. David had confronted their neighbours about the loud music they were playing because their mother was unwell and bedridden.

According to various reports the incident took place at 4:30 am when Lloyd asked his neighbours to lower the volume of the music after they had come home drunk, but his plea went unheard. He then shouted at them and complained to the house owner of the rented flat where the software engineers were staying.

It was at this point that the accused persons allegedly assaulted Lloyd and abused him. Lloyd's family members who witnessed the incident tried to intervene, but they were also attacked.

The neighbours came to intervene were also allegedly attacked by the accused persons. Police officers who rushed to the spot after receiving the information settled the fight and asked the drunk men to go back to their house.

Both Lloyd and his sister filed a complaint at the police station and are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.