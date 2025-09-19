BJP MP Nishikant Dubey claimed that Rahul Gandhi is looking to instigate civil war in India. He further claimed that Gandhi is working with the Soros Foundation to divide the nation.

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Nishikant Dubey slammed Rahul Gandhi's Gen Z post, which claimed vote theft on Friday. Speaking to ANI, Dubey claimed that the leader of the opposition, Rahul Gandhi, is looking to instigate civil war in India. He further claimed that Gandhi is working with the Soros Foundation to divide the nation. "Rahul Gandhi wants to instigate civil war in India... He is working with the Soros Foundation to divide the nation..." Dubey told ANI. Recalling incidents like the Anna Hazare movement and the Nirbhaya protests, the BJP MP emphasised that Gen Z in India has changed the country's fate many times.

"Gen Z means the next generation, the youth and how they want to decide about their nation and change the government. The Gen Z had already done this in India. The Anna and Arvind Kejriwal movement was a result of Gen Z... During the Nirbhaya case, one lakh people were on the streets in 2013," argued Dubey. Moreover, he severely criticised the leader of the opposition for allegedly associating himself wth the Bangladesh and Nepal protests.

"Rahul Gandhi wants to associate himself with what happened in Nepal and Bangladesh. At both places, the Gen Z was against nepotism and 'Parivarvaad'... Where is the 'Parivarvaad'?... It has been in the Gandhi family for decades... If he wants to provoke Gen Z, then I am with Rahul Gandhi; the entire Congress party will have to abscond from the country... In Nepal and Bangladesh, the Gen Z were against corruption... All the scams have been done by the Congress. We have no allegation of a scam in the last 11 years," said Dubey.

Dubey also announced that if another GenZ movement happens again in India, the BJP will support the movement in throwing out nepotistic leaders. Dubey also stated that the Prime Minister has emphasised the participation of youth in Indian politics.

"... We are with the Gen Z movement. We are not talking about stopping it. No one in the BJP is afraid. Kejriwal came to power because of the Gen Z movement. Later, he compromised with the corrupt Congress, Lalu Prasad Yadav and Stalin, and contested Lok Sabha elections with the UPA... During the Nirbhaya incident, Gen Z agitation took place. If Gen Z agitation happens again, the BJP will support that movement. These corrupt, nepotistic leaders do not see anyone other than their own family among the 1.4 billion people... There is an entire campaign on the Namo app for the last 1.5 years, and the PM has been saying that we want to bring educated youth into politics and be political activists," he said.

Dubey also announced that the party will not make the mistake of choosing to support previous GenZ protests in future. "We will give this movement a boost; all these people, Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh, Stalin, Mamata, Lalu Prasad, or Tejashwi Yadav, will be seen leaving the country... This time, the BJP will not repeat its mistake of not supporting Gen Z agitation, like we did during Arvind Kejriwal's movement and the Nirbhaya case movement. This time, the BJP will openly support Gen Z and will send entire nepotism out..."

Meanwhile, another Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Amit Malviya, on Friday called Congress MP Rahul Gandhi "dangerous" and "delusional", accusing him of spreading lies that aimed to "unravel India". In a post on X, the BJP leader said that the Congress MP's statements had threatened the country's "democratic system ". Malviya wrote that the opposition leaders' remarks were not about winning elections but about destabilising the nation.

Earlier in a social media post on X, Gandhi claimed that within 36 seconds, the government deleted the names of two voters and described it as a standard process of vote theft.

"Wake up at 4 AM, Delete 2 voters in 36 seconds, Then go back to sleep - that's how the vote theft happened! The election watchdog stayed awake, kept watching the theft, kept protecting the thieves," wrote Gandhi.

