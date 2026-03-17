Following a fire at Cuttack's SCB hospital that killed 12, former CM Naveen Patnaik demanded Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling's resignation and Rs 50 lakh compensation. The state government has announced a judicial probe and ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh.

Patnaik Demands Minister's Resignation, Rs 50 Lakh Aid

Former Odisha Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday demanded the resignation of the State Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling over the fire tragedy at the hospital in Cuttack, where 12 people lost their lives. He condemned the fire tragedy at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, and also demanded compensation of 50 lakhs for each of those who lost their lives. The incident occurred at the SCB Medical College and Hospital's Trauma Care ICU centre in Cuttack on early hour on Monday.

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Speaking to ANI, Patnaik said, "I went to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack last evening and it was a truly horrifying scene there. Ten people had been killed. Five more were in a very delicate state with their injuries. The State Health Minister of the BJP party should also resign and I've demanded compensation of 50 lakhs for each of them who lost their lives. We shall take whatever appropriate action we can in the future."

Health Minister's Statement

Earlier today, Minister of Health Mukesh Mahaling stated in the Odisha Assembly that a fire broke out in the first-floor ICU, following which hospital staff quickly evacuated 23 patients from the ICU and nearby wards. Despite the prompt response, 7 critically ill patients died at the site, while 5 others later succumbed during treatment after being shifted to other wards. In the rescue operation, 11 hospital staff members sustained injuries while saving patients. All injured staff are currently undergoing treatment and are reported to be out of danger.

Leaders Respond to Tragedy

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed deep grief over the incident and visited the hospital in the early hours of March 16. He met the affected families and directed officials to ensure the best possible treatment for the injured. The CM announced an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased.

A day earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke to the Chief Minister and expressed condolences. He announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured from the PM National Relief Fund. President Droupadi Murmu and Union Health Minister JP Nadda also expressed grief over the tragedy.

Inquiry Ordered, Fire Safety Measures Planned

The state government has ordered a judicial inquiry into the incident, to be led by retired Justice Laxmidhar Biswal. Additionally, an inter-departmental fact-finding committee headed by Development Commissioner D.K. Singh has been constituted to investigate the cause of the fire.

The government stated that fire audits of over 2,000 medical institutions in the state have already been completed, and steps are being taken to strengthen fire safety infrastructure in hospitals. Budgetary allocations of Rs 320 crore for 2025-26 and Rs 400 crore for 2026-27 have been earmarked for fire safety measures. Authorities have assured strict action against those found responsible and emphasised measures to prevent such incidents in the future. (ANI)