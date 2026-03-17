Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) and Congress have finalised a seat-sharing deal for 10 seats for the 2026 Assembly polls, with 8 candidates announced. AJP's Lurinjyoti Gogoi said efforts are on to include Raijor Dal in the alliance.

AJP-Congress Alliance for 2026 Polls

Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) president Lurinjyoti Gogoi on Tuesday said that the party has finalised seat-sharing arrangements with the Indian National Congress for the upcoming 2026 elections. "In the first phase, we have already finalised 10 seats with the Congress party, and today we have announced candidates for 8 of the 10 seats. The remaining two seats will also be announced in a very short time," Gogoi told ANI.

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He further added that efforts are underway to bring together all like-minded parties, including the Raijor Dal, to form a broader alliance. "We are trying to unite all the political parties, including the Raijor Dal. We are hopeful that the Raijor Dal will join this Grand Alliance," he said.

Assam Election Overview

Meanwhile, Elections for all 126 Assembly constituencies in the State will be held in a single phase on April 9, while the counting of votes is scheduled for May 4, the Election Commission of India announced on Sunday. Assam will witness a fight between the incumbent BJP-led NDA government and Congress for the 126-seat assembly. The BJP government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, will look to secure a third consecutive term, while the Congress aims to defeat the ruling party to return to power.

Previous Election Results

In the 2021 Assembly elections, the NDA, comprising the BJP, AGP and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), won 75 seats. The BJP was the largest partner in the alliance with 60 seats.

In the 2016 Assembly elections, the BJP put up a strong show and won 60 seats, and the Congress secured 26 seats. The AIDUF won 13 seats.

The voter turnout for the 126 state assembly constituencies was high at 83.9 per cent. As many as 199,47, 690 voters exercised their franchise in these elections. (ANI)