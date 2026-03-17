NDA leaders held a protest in Coimbatore, slamming the DMK govt. Vanathi Srinivasan alleged money was used for alliances, while SP Velumani and K. Annamalai criticised poor law and order, rising crime, and failure to fulfill promises.

A protest was held in front of the Coimbatore South Taluk Office by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) condemning the DMK government. The demonstration was attended by former minister SP Velumani, AIADMK MLAs, former BJP state president K. Annamalai and BJP Mahila Morcha national president Vanathi Srinivasan, among others.

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Vanathi Srinivasan Criticises DMK Government

Vanathi Srinivasan alleged that parties were being lured into alliances using money and claimed that the Kongu region has always been their stronghold. She criticised Chief Minister MK Stalin, stating that he believed the BJP-AIADMK alliance would not materialise. She said opposition parties had united to defeat him. She further claimed that the ruling government was attempting to secure power through unfair means and expressed confidence that the NDA alliance would win all 10 constituencies in Coimbatore district.

She added that several Smart City projects were provided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and accused the state government of merely inaugurating projects initiated during the AIADMK regime. Criticising infrastructure and safety, she remarked that poor road conditions were evident from increasing orthopaedic cases and gave the state government a "zero" rating for women's safety. She said the 2026 election would be crucial for Tamil Nadu's future and expressed hope that conditions would improve if Edappadi K. Palaniswami becomes Chief Minister.

SP Velumani Urges Support for NDA

Former minister SP Velumani, in his speech, stated that the central government had provided 11 medical colleges and housing schemes. He accused the DMK of making false claims and urged party workers to secure at least 10 votes each for the NDA alliance. He emphasised that votes should go to NDA candidates, warning that otherwise the DMK would return to power. He also promised the continuation of welfare schemes such as the "gold for thali" scheme under an AIADMK government.

Annamalai Alleges Widespread Failures

Deteriorating Law and Order

K.Annamalai launched a sharp attack on the DMK government, alleging deterioration in law and order over the past five years. He claimed that individuals expressing opinions on social media had been jailed and accused the government of intimidating the media. He highlighted crimes against women, including the alleged sexual assault of a 65-year-old woman on International Women's Day, and cited statistics of murders and sexual offences over the past five years.

He referred to the Vilathikulam case as an example of poor law enforcement and alleged that police actions were delayed in several cases. Annamalai further claimed that the state has not had a full-time Director General of Police for months and alleged that the police force has been restrained. He cited a case in Coimbatore involving a senior police official accused of sexual harassment, stating that action was delayed despite earlier complaints.

Unfulfilled Promises and Drug Menace

K. Annamalai also accused the government of failing to fulfil its promise of providing three lakh government jobs, claiming only 43,000 jobs were given. He raised concerns over drug trafficking, stating that significant quantities of narcotics were seized but that the circulation of synthetic drugs had increased. He alleged irregularities in liquor sales through TASMAC and criticised the government's handling of COVID-19 resources, particularly in Coimbatore. He also accused individuals close to the Chief Minister of exerting pressure on media organisations.

Call for Political Change

Calling for political change, he urged party cadres to work actively over the next 35 days and take the achievements of Edappadi K. Palaniswami to the public. He concluded by stating that the DMK government should be removed from power and that the NDA alliance must unite to secure victory in the upcoming elections.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)