BJP's Nishikant Dubey took a jibe at the opposition after Congress MP Jairam Ramesh claimed that there was more to Jagdeep Dhankar's "unexpected" resignation as Vice President, implying that the opposition was being dramatic.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey on Tuesday took a jibe at the opposition after Congress MP Jairam Ramesh claimed that there was more to Jagdeep Dhankar's "unexpected" resignation as Vice President, implying that the opposition was being dramatic.

"Opposition is playing the role of Kader Khan in the film," Dubey posted on X while citing a news report from December last year where the opposition parties moved to impeach Dhankar from the Vice President's office and accused him of being "partisan".

Dubey said, “Just now they came with a proposal to remove him. At least pay attention to his (Dhankar's) health.”

Scroll to load tweet…

Jagdeep Dhankhar’s Resignation ‘Totally Unexpected’, More To It Than Meets The Eye: Congress

His remarks come after Ramesh said that there was more to Dhankhar's resignation "than meets the eye".

"The sudden resignation of the Vice President and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha is as shocking as it is unimaginable. Until around 5 PM this evening, I was with him, along with several other MPs, and at 7:30 PM, I had a phone conversation with him. Undoubtedly, Jagdeep Dhankhar should prioritise his health above all else. However, it is also clear that there is more to his completely unexpected resignation than meets the eye. Nevertheless, this is not the time for speculation," the Congress leader posted on X.

Highlighting his importance for the farming community, Ramesh said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi must persuade Dhankar to change his mind. He added that the Vice President's resignation comes ahead of him making a crucial announcement related to the judiciary.

"Jagdeep Dhankhar has taken both the government and the opposition to task equally. He had called a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee yesterday at 1 PM and was about to make some important announcements related to the judiciary," the Congress leader said.

"We wish him good health and urge him to reconsider his decision. We also expect the Prime Minister to persuade Jagdeep Dhankhar to change his mind. This would be in the interest of the nation. It would be a great relief, especially for the farming community," he added.

Jagdeep Dhankhar Resigns “To Prioritise Health Care"

On Monday evening, Dhankhar resigned from his post “to prioritise health care and abide by medical advice.” Dhankhar, who is also Chairman of Rajya Sabha, sent his resignation letter to President Droupadi Murmu.

"To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as the Vice President of India, effective immediately, in accordance with Article 67(a) of the constitution," the letter read.

This development comes after sources informed that a committee is expected to be constituted to further investigate the allegations against Justice Yashwant Varma, following the notices given by MPs in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha for his removal. Justice Verma was indicted by an in-house inquiry committee after semi-burnt wads of cash were found in his residence following a fire incident.

The sources said the committee is likely to include a judge of the Supreme Court, a chief justice from any of the High Courts and a distinguished jurist.

The notices for removal of Justice Varma were given on the first day of the monsoon session of Parliament.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday said that he has received a motion, signed by MPs, for impeachment of Justice Yashwant Varma. The Chairman said it meets the numerical requirement of signing by MPs for setting in motion a process for removal of a High Court judge.

Dhankhar said the process is different under the Judges Inquiry Act if the motion is presented in one House or both Houses of Parliament.