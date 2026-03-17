BRS Working President KT Rama Rao sharply attacked the Congress-led Telangana government in the Assembly, alleging it eroded the credibility of the Governor's address by failing to honour its 'six guarantees' promise and other commitments.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the Congress-led Telangana government over the Governor's address in the Assembly, alleging that the government had eroded the credibility and sanctity of the constitutional process by failing to honour its own promises.

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'Missing File' and Eroded Credibility

Addressing the Assembly during the debate on the Governor's speech, KTR said that a Governor's address carries immense importance as it reflects the policy direction and commitments of the ruling government. However, he alleged that the present government had reduced it to a mere formality devoid of accountability.

He recalled that during the first Governor's address after the Congress came to power, then Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had publicly stated that the "six guarantees" promised by the Congress would be given legal status, and that the Chief Minister had even signed a file to that effect. KTR questioned what had happened to that file and demanded answers from the government, as stated in the release.

"Where is the file signed by the Chief Minister granting legal status to the six guarantees? If such an important document has disappeared, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) must be constituted immediately to trace it," he demanded.

KTR further said that when the very first Governor's address lacked credibility due to unfulfilled assurances, the value of subsequent addresses also comes into question. "If the Chief Minister's signed file itself has no value, how can people trust this government? Every declaration made by the Chief Minister today carries zero value in the eyes of the public," he remarked.

Failure to Deliver on Promises

He accused the Congress of failing to deliver on its promises despite claiming that the guarantees would be implemented within 100 days. "The Congress said each family would benefit to the tune of Rs 2.5 lakh. Even after over two years, can the government show a single family that has received such benefits?" he asked.

According to the release, KTR also criticised ministers for making contradictory statements in the Assembly and urged the Speaker to ensure accountability. "If false statements are made even in the Assembly, what hope is there for truth outside?" he said, adding that the legislature must uphold truth and responsibility.

Deteriorating Governance and Financial Mismanagement

Turning to governance, the BRS leader alleged that the state administration had deteriorated over the past 28 months. He accused the government of mounting debts, financial mismanagement, diversion of funds, and prioritising political propaganda over development. "All that remains today are debts, dues, diversions, commissions, bulldozer politics, and abuses," he said.

He also criticised the government for allegedly spending Telangana's resources on political campaigns in other states while failing to bring funds from the Centre. "You go to Delhi not to secure funds but to offer them. That is the difference," he said.

Economic Slowdown and Propaganda Claims

On the economic front, KTR pointed out that Telangana, once among the fastest-growing states, is now witnessing a slowdown. He questioned the decline in revenues, including GST collections, registrations, and vehicle revenues, and attributed it to "negative policies and a negative mindset."

He further alleged that industries and IT employment were declining and dismissed claims made at investment summits as exaggerated propaganda. He also accused the government of attempting to erase the legacy of former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, stating that Telangana's development itself stands as a testament to his contributions.

Critique of Welfare Measures

On welfare measures, KTR criticised the government for failing women, farmers, pensioners, and unemployed youth. He questioned the status of promised schemes such as Rs 2,500 monthly assistance to women, interest-free loans, farm loan waivers, and unemployment benefits. He also alleged that existing schemes introduced by the previous government had been discontinued or weakened.

Neglect in Key Sectors

Highlighting issues in agriculture, education, and law and order, KTR accused the government of neglecting farmers, delaying fee reimbursements, and failing to ensure campus safety. He also raised concerns about land policies and alleged large-scale land monetisation.

BRS Vows to Continue Fight

Concluding his speech, KTR warned the government against arrogance in power and reiterated that the BRS would continue to fight for the rights and self-respect of Telangana. "We will not be intimidated by cases or attacks. We will continue to question on behalf of the people," he asserted. (ANI)