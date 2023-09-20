Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'BJP, Modi view women empowerment as fundamental principle,' says Amit Shah

    Shah highlighted several women-centric initiatives introduced by the Modi government, including schemes aimed at enhancing women's security, respect, and participation in various sectors.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 20, 2023, 6:34 PM IST

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday (September 20) emphasized the significance of the day, coinciding with Ganesh Chaturthi, and the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill. He stated that while other political parties view women's empowerment as a mere political tool, for the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it is a matter of principle and belief.

    Shah highlighted several women-centric initiatives introduced by the Modi government, including schemes aimed at enhancing women's security, respect, and participation in various sectors.

    He cited initiatives such as the distribution of free LPG cylinders, the Mahila Samman Savings scheme, and the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao program as evidence of the government's commitment to women's empowerment.

    However, during his speech, Opposition members raised objections regarding the time limit, indicating the contentious nature of the issue and the differing viewpoints within the Parliament.

    "The women's reservation Bill is a mark of respect and the beginning of a new era," the Home Minister said. He further said that PM Modi presented a vision of women-led progress at the recently concluded G20 Summit.

     

    Last Updated Sep 20, 2023, 6:34 PM IST
