Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Rain Forecast Issued For THESE Places In South Bengal
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: The start of March has been super hot and stuffy. The mornings have some fog, but the slight winter chill is gone by sunrise. So, what's the weather going to be like this weekend? Check here
Image Credit : Getty
South Bengal's weather update today
The Alipore Met office has issued a rain forecast for four straight days, from Sunday to Wednesday. They expect scattered showers across most districts of the state, from north to south.
Rain forecast again
According to the Met office, the sky will turn partly cloudy from Saturday. But the real rain spell is expected to begin on Sunday and might get heavier after Monday.
Which districts have a higher chance of rain?
The Met office predicts thunderstorms with rain in Jhargram, East Medinipur, and West Medinipur on Sunday. These districts, along with East and West Bardhaman, Birbhum, Murshidabad, Nadia, and Hooghly, could see more rain on Monday and Tuesday.
Possibility of scattered rain
A cyclonic circulation over Gangetic West Bengal and another over Bangladesh are causing this. A western disturbance over Jammu and Kashmir, plus a new one entering on Friday, are all creating the perfect conditions for rain.
North Bengal's weather update
The weather in North Bengal is dry for now, but that's set to change from Sunday. The Met office has warned of rain, especially in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Jalpaiguri.
What is Kolkata's temperature today?
The Alipore Met office recorded Kolkata's maximum temperature at 31.1 degrees Celsius and the minimum at 23.6 degrees Celsius. The city is also expecting rain due to the combined weather systems.
