Vrindavan's Shri Banke Bihari Ji Temple has started its first-ever LIVE darshan broadcast on its social media platforms. This historic move, facilitated by Suyogya Media, allows devotees globally to view the deity from anywhere in the world.

This significant initiative has been enabled by Suyogya Media Pvt. Ltd., a pioneering company dedicated to providing technological and digital communication solutions to gurus, temples, and religious-spiritual organisations. With the pious blessings of Shri Banke Bihari Ji, Suyogya Media Pvt. Ltd. has successfully taken the deity LIVE, marking the first time in the temple's history that devotees can experience darshan through a structured digital platform. This historic step, taken by the temple authorities and administration, thoughtfully adapts a long-standing tradition for the benefit of devotees who are unable to visit Vrindavan in person. The LIVE darshan service was initiated on the auspicious occasion of Rangbhari Ekadashi, opening a new chapter in how sacred traditions can respectfully embrace modern technology to serve the global devotee community.

A Spiritual and Technological Milestone

Bhavya Srivastava, associated with Suyogya Media Pvt Ltd and Founder of Religion World, said, "This is a historic and deeply spiritual moment. For centuries, devotees have travelled to Vrindavan for a glimpse of Shri Banke Bihari Ji. Through this initiative, we are humbled to help extend the divine presence of Thakur Ji to devotees worldwide while maintaining the sanctity, traditions, and spiritual dignity of the temple."

K Deepa, Partner at Suyogya Media Pvt. Ltd., added that, "Suyogya Media has been working with spiritual leaders, temples, and religious institutions to bring faith and technology together in a meaningful way. We are grateful to the temple administration for trusting us with such a sacred responsibility. We aim to create digital bridges so that devotees everywhere can remain connected with their faith and spiritual traditions."

Bridging Faith and Technology

Suyogya Media Pvt. Ltd. has emerged as a unique organisation in India dedicated to supporting gurus, temples, and spiritual institutions with advanced technological solutions, including live streaming, digital media management, social media outreach, and devotional content distribution. The company's initiatives aim to preserve sacred traditions while enabling wider access for devotees through responsible and respectful use of modern technology. (ANI)