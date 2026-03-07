Viral Video: Man Finds Baby Fish Swimming Inside Sealed Beer Bottle in Hyderabad (WATCH)
Summer means beer sales go up, right? Well, one guy in Hyderabad just wanted a cold one to chill. But what he found inside the sealed bottle left him completely shocked. A tiny fish was swimming in his beer, and now the video is everywhere!
Image Credit : ChotaNews App/X
Customer got a shock instead of a chilled beer
This strange incident happened in Hyderabad's Mallapur area. A man went to a wine shop under the Nacharam police station limits to buy a cold beer. He just wanted to relax in the summer heat, but before he could even open the bottle, he saw something moving inside and took a closer look.
A tiny fish was swimming inside the bottle
When the customer looked closely, he saw a small baby fish moving around in the beer. He was totally shocked to find a fish inside a sealed bottle. He immediately took it back to show the shop staff, who were also stunned by the sight.
Shopkeepers said, 'Not our problem'
The customer asked the shop staff how a fish got into the bottle. They apparently told him it wasn't their responsibility. The man said they told him, 'We don't make the beer here, we just sell what the company sends us.' This only started more conversations about the issue.
So, how did the fish even get in there?
People are now wondering how a fish ended up in a sealed bottle. Some feel a mistake happened when the bottles were being cleaned or filled at the factory. Others are guessing that the water used for making the beer might have come from a pond. But for now, nobody knows the real reason.
The video is now all over social media
Photos and videos of this incident have gone viral online. People on the internet are amazed to see a fish in a beer bottle. Many are commenting, 'Always better to check the bottle before you drink anything!' This incident is also making people question the quality control of alcohol companies. To watch the video, click here.
