    'I would have liked to see President of India in new Parliament building': Rahul Gandhi tells Lok Sabha

    While acknowledging the significance of the Women's Reservation Bill, which seeks to reserve 33% of seats in Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha for women, Rahul Gandhi pointed out the notable absence of reservation for OBC women.

    First Published Sep 20, 2023, 6:03 PM IST

    Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday (September 20) raised important points regarding the Women's Reservation Bill, highlighting the absence of the President of India from the new Parliament building and the need to include reservation for OBC (Other Backward Classes) women in the legislation.

    Rahul Gandhi expressed his desire to see the President of India present in the new Parliament building during this transition, emphasizing that the President, being a woman and representing the tribal community, would have made her presence fitting for such an occasion.

    His remarks underscored the symbolic importance of gender and community representation in the highest echelons of government.

    While acknowledging the significance of the Women's Reservation Bill, which seeks to reserve 33% of seats in Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha for women, Rahul Gandhi pointed out the notable absence of reservation for OBC women.

    He stressed the importance of extending this reservation to include OBC women, given their significant presence in India's population. This omission highlights a crucial aspect of equitable representation that needs to be addressed.

    Additionally, Rahul Gandhi questioned the implementation process of the Women's Reservation Bill, citing the requirements of conducting a Census and a delimitation exercise as "strange."

     

    He suggested that the bill could be implemented immediately by allocating 33% of parliamentary and assembly seats to women, without the need for these additional processes. This perspective reflects his urgency in achieving gender parity in Indian legislatures.

    Rahul Gandhi's remarks shed light on the complexities and nuances surrounding the Women's Reservation Bill and underscore the importance of inclusive representation in India's political landscape.

    As discussions and debates continue around this crucial legislation, addressing these concerns and ensuring comprehensive representation for all sections of society will be paramount to its successful implementation.

    Last Updated Sep 20, 2023, 6:03 PM IST
