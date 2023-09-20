PM Modi's WhatsApp channel achieves milestone with 1 million followers in 24 hours

WhatsApp channels serve as a powerful one-way communication tool, providing users with a direct line to a select group of individuals. The convenience of this feature ensures instant and seamless connectivity via WhatsApp app and web versions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's WhatsApp channel on Wednesday (September 20) made history by reaching a remarkable milestone, amassing an impressive 1 million followers within just 24 hours of its launch. This incredible achievement highlights the immense popularity and widespread appeal of PM Modi as he continues to connect directly with the citizens of India and beyond through this innovative communication platform.

The channel's rapid success underscores the importance of leveraging digital technology to engage with the public and disseminate information, further cementing PM Modi's position as a leader in the digital age.

PM Modi's first post on his WhatsApp channel features an image of him inside the newly-constructed Parliament building, along with a welcoming caption.

"Thrilled to join the WhatsApp community! It is yet another step closer in our journey of continued interactions. Let's stay connected here! Here’s a picture from the new Parliament Building," the caption read.

