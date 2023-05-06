Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BJP leaders conspiring to kill Mallikarjun Kharge, his family: Congress

    The Congress also shared the audio clip where the BJP leader allegedly said to 'wipe-off' Kharge family.  However, the audio clip has not been verified independently by Asianet Newsable and the BJP is yet to respond to the allegations.

    First Published May 6, 2023, 11:26 AM IST

    The Indian National Congress (INC) on Saturday (May 6) said that leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are hatching a plot to murder Mallikarjun Kharge and his family members. Addressing a press conference, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said that the conspiracy is clear from the audio recording of a BJP candidate from Chittapur who also 'happens to be the blue-eyed boy of PM Narendra Modi and CM BS Bommai'.

    "The sinister and ugly plot to kill Shri Mallikarjun Kharge and his entire family by Bharatiya Janata Party is the lowest the political discourse can stoop to. Intimidated by the all-round blessing of Kannadigas being showered on the Congress Party and facing a complete rout in the ensuing Karnataka assembly elections, the BJP and its leadership are now resorting to hatching a 'murder plot' to kill AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, his wife and the entire family," Surjewala said.

    Karnataka Election 2023: 'Congress nurtured terror for the sake of vote bank politics,' says PM Modi

    The Congress leader alleged that the BJP is unable to digest the rise of Kharge. "There is a designed hatred towards Karnataka's son of the soil Shri Mallikarjun Kharge on parts of the central and state BJP leadership. BJP is unable to digest the fact that having been born in a Dalit family of a factory labourer, Shri Kharge has risen from the post of block Congress president to the post of president of the Indian National Congress," he said. 

    Surjewala further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 27 ridiculed Kharge who is the tallest leader of social justice. "This month on 2nd May 2023, BJP MLA and BJP General Secretary Madan Dilawar wished death for Mallikarjun Kharge and said the Congress president is 80 years old, god can take him anytime. Now BJP leaders are openly planning to assassinate Mallikarjun Kharge, his wife and his entire family. The frustration and the desperation of the Bharatiya Janata Party and its leadership has now reached dangerous proportions," he alleged.

    PM Modi raises 'The Kerala Story' in Karnataka election speech; says film exposes terror conspiracy (WATCH)

    Last Updated May 6, 2023, 11:28 AM IST
