Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bilkis Bano rape case: Supreme Court to hear fresh plea challenging remission granted to convicts

    The 11 men convicted in the case walked out of the Godhra sub-jail on August 15 after the Gujarat government allowed their release under its remission policy. They had completed more than 15 years in jail.

    Bilkis Bano rape case: Supreme Court to hear fresh plea challenging remission granted to convicts AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 21, 2022, 4:25 PM IST

    The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a fresh plea moved by a women's organisation, challenging the remission of sentence and the release of convicts in the 2002 Bilkis Bano gang rape case. This also involves the killing of seven of her family members during the Gujarat riots.

    According to reports, a bench, headed by Justices Ajay Rastogi and CT Ravikumar tagged the matter with the main petition and said it would be heard along with it.

    Also read: Section 144 imposed in Mumbai for 15 days from November 1 to maintain law and order

    The top court was hearing a plea filed by the National Federation of Indian Women, challenging the remission of sentence and the release of convicts in the case.

    On October 18, the court had said the Gujarat government's reply to petitions challenging the remission is very bulky, wherein a series of judgments have been quoted but factual statements are missing.

    Also read: Cross-border cooperation is critical to combat international terrorism: Amit Shah at Interpol meet

    The Supreme Court granted time to the petitioners to file their response to the Gujarat government's affidavit and said it will hear the matter on November 29.

    During the Gujarat riots, Bilkis Bano was 21 years old and five-month pregnant when she was gang-raped while fleeing the riots that broke out after the Godhra train burning incident. 

    Her three-year-old daughter was among the seven family members killed.

    Also read: Noida society president election turns violent; hair pulled, 2 detained | Watch

    The 11 men convicted in the case walked out of the Godhra sub-jail on August 15 after the Gujarat government allowed their release under its remission policy. They had completed more than 15 years in jail.

    Last Updated Oct 21, 2022, 4:25 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Diwali 2022: PM Modi to celebrate Deepotsav in Ayodhya on October 23 - adt

    Diwali 2022: PM Modi to celebrate Deepotsav in Ayodhya on October 23

    Section 144 imposed in Mumbai for 15 days from November 1 to maintain law and order gcw

    Section 144 imposed in Mumbai for 15 days from November 1 to maintain law and order

    Cross-border cooperation is critical to combat international terrorism: Amit Shah at Interpol meet - adt

    Cross-border cooperation is critical to combat international terrorism: Amit Shah at Interpol meet

    J-K: Legal actions against those justifying innocent citizen killings, says LG Sinha - adt

    J&K: Legal actions against those justifying innocent citizen killings, says LG Sinha

    Noida society president election turns violent hair pulled 2 detained watch gcw

    Noida society president election turns violent; hair pulled, 2 detained | Watch

    Recent Stories

    Bhojpuri SEXY video Monalisa and Pawan Singh BOLD bedroom romance in song Muaai Dihala Rajaji goes viral RBA

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Monalisa and Pawan Singh's BOLD bedroom romance in song ‘Muaai Dihala Rajaji’ goes viral

    FATF to likely announce order on removal of Pakistan from grey list .Report gcw

    FATF to likely announce order on removal of Pakistan from grey list: Report

    Diwali 2022: PM Modi to celebrate Deepotsav in Ayodhya on October 23 - adt

    Diwali 2022: PM Modi to celebrate Deepotsav in Ayodhya on October 23

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Will David Warner be Australia back-up wicketkeeper if Matthew Wade is injured?-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Will Warner be Australia's back-up wicketkeeper if Wade is injured?

    SEXY pics of Janhvi Kapoor show her flaunting cleavage in SULTRY blouse with mermaid lehenga for Diwali 2022 party drb

    SEXY pics of Janhvi Kapoor show her flaunting cleavage in SULTRY blouse with mermaid lehenga

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken

    Video Icon
    DefExpo 2022: India's fifth-generation combat aircraft design to get done by December

    DefExpo 2022: India's fifth-generation combat aircraft design to get done by December

    Video Icon
    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank snt

    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank

    Video Icon
    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash AJR

    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash

    Video Icon
    Congress President Election: 'Everybody will be surprised on counting day...'

    Congress President Election: 'Everybody will be surprised on counting day...'

    Video Icon