Noida society president election turns violent; hair pulled, 2 detained | Watch

    In yet another shocking incident from Noida, a brawl has been captured on camera that shows residents and security guards caught in the middle of deep chaos. A police complaint was filed after at least two women were reported to be injured.

    Noida society president election turns violent
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Oct 21, 2022, 2:40 PM IST

    A bizarre mass brawl between two groups of individuals backing opposing candidates for the position of Apartment Owners Association President of a Noida society was reported. CCTV footage of the entire event shows two women pulling each other's hair throughout the altercation.

    The incident was reported in Noida's Hyde Park community, where two parties had a fight on Thursday. In the footage, a lady can be seen slapping and yanking a security guard's hair. The two women who fought are surrounded by many security officers with sticks in their hands.

    The footage also shows a number of resident watching the altercation, some of whom attempt to stop the ladies from attacking one another. The police reached the spot and brought the situation under control.

    Two women allegedly suffered minor injuries, and a complaint has been filed, according to the DCP of Noida, according to ANI. Two guards were allegedly detained as a result of the incident, the police said.

    Some guards were seen waving sticks and warning residents, but the clash continued, a video showed.

    The fights reportedly escalated after security guards were accused of manipulating the local elections in the society and were also accused of helping one of the groups. According to reports, the two factions have been arguing for days about the upcoming elections in the apartments.

    This is the latest incident in the previous several days in which city guards and locals have physically fought. A security guard and a food delivery guy got into a fight earlier this month for access to a Noida apartment building. In another incident, a resident and a security were detained after a fight broke out over one of the complex's dogs.

    Last Updated Oct 21, 2022, 2:40 PM IST
