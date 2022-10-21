Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cross-border cooperation is critical to combat international terrorism: Amit Shah at Interpol meet

    Current crime incidents are 'borderless,' and all Interpol member countries must rise to meet the challenge. The role of the global police organisation in addressing these issues is 'very important,' according to Shah.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 21, 2022, 3:15 PM IST

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that terrorism is the worst violator of human rights and urged Interpol and its member countries to work together to combat cross-border terrorism.

    On the final day of the 90th Interpol General Assembly, Shah said that criminal syndicates are linked and that global police and intelligence agencies must collaborate.

    "Terrorism is the bigger violator of human rights... The narratives of good and bad terrorism, small and large-scale terrorism, cannot coexist," he said while speaking to the delegates from 164 countries.

    The Interpol general assembly is being held in New Delhi to commemorate India's 75th anniversary of independence.

    According to Shah, current crime incidents are 'borderless,' and all Interpol member countries must rise to meet the challenge. The global police organisation's role in addressing these issues is 'very important.'

    According to the home minister, cross-border cooperation is critical in combating cross-border terrorism.

    Narratives of good terrorism and bad terrorism, small terrorism and big terrorism, he claims, cannot coexist.

    When it comes to online radicalisation, Shah says it cannot be classified as a political problem as the fight against it will be half-hearted.

    He stated that the Narendra Modi government is doing everything possible to make police forces capable of dealing with various challenges.

    According to Shah, India is preparing a national database on terrorism and drugs so that law enforcement agencies can use information more effectively.

    He also stated that the security of citizens is the priority of any police force.

    (With inputs from PTI)

