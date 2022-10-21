Section 144 imposed in Mumbai for 15 days from November 1 to maintain law and order

Section 144 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) restricts gathering of more than five people in public spaces. Section 37 of the Maharashtra Police Act authorises the issuance of the prohibitory orders.

Section 144 will be imposed in Mumbai for 15 days from November 1 to November 15, a police order said. The action was decided after taking into account suggestions from several authorities that there would be disruptions in the law-and-order situation in the city. Section 144 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) restricts gathering of more than five people in public spaces. Section 37 of the Maharashtra Police Act authorises the issuance of the prohibitory orders.

The order stipulates that there would be a prohibition on processions and the setting off of firecrackers in the financial capital in addition to barring public gatherings of more than five persons. The use of music bands and loudspeakers during parades is also prohibited in the city.

In the order, the commissioner claimed that they had learned of a potential threat to the city's law and order situation, which might lead to harm to public property and the loss of life.

However, the Mumbai Police have waived the limitations in order to allow processions for trade events, weddings, funerals, workplace gatherings, general society meetings, movie theatres, and religious events.

The order forbids, among other things, the collection, transportation, or possession of stones or other objects that may launch missiles. Additionally, it forbids the public display of effigies and corpses and declares that nothing that might disturb the peace or raise tensions may be shown or distributed.

