Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bilkis Bano moves Supreme Court, wants rapists sent back to jail

    Bikis Bano has challenged the high court order that released her rapists. The early release of the 11 convicts who were sentenced to life imprisonment in the 2002 gangrape case drew nationwide criticism and several petitions questioning the decision of the Gujarat government were filed in the top court. 

    Bilkis Bano moves Supreme Court against release of 11 convicts wants rapists sent back to jail gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Nov 30, 2022, 1:19 PM IST

    Bilkis Bano on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court challenging the premature release of 11 convicts who walked free on August 15 this year. The Gujarat government approved the release of the 11 men under its remission policy, and they left the Godhra sub-jail on August 15. They'd spent more than 15 years behind bars.

    The lawyer for Bilkis Banos presented the case to Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud for listing. The Chief Justice of India (CJI) stated that he will look into the matter to see if both pleas can be heard together and if they may be heard by the same bench.

    Bilkis Bano was brutally raped by men she had known for years, when she was 20 years old and many months pregnant. She was left nearly lifeless after being gang-raped. She saw the deaths of her family members. On March 3, 2002, her three-year-old daughter was also killed.

    Also Read | Bilkis Bano rape case: Supreme Court to hear fresh plea challenging remission granted to convicts

    On regaining consciousness, Bilkis borrowed clothes from a tribal woman and went to police station in Dahod district to register a complaint. The head constable there suppressed facts and wrote a truncated version of the complaint.

    A special CBI court in Mumbai found 11 of the 20 suspects guilty in January 2008 of conspiring to rape a pregnant lady, murder, unlawful assembly, and other offences under different Indian Penal Code provisions.

    Earlier, the Gujarat government had argued before the Supreme Court that it was justified in granting remission to the 11 defendants in the Bilkis Bano case since they had served 14 years of their sentences and had "behaved in a good manner." The state government said it has considered the cases of all 11 prisoners as per the policy of 1992 and remission was granted on August 10, 2022, and the Central government also approved the pre-mature release of convicts.

    Also Read | 'Girls' rights can't be restricted': Kerala high court questions hostel curfew timings

    Last Updated Nov 30, 2022, 1:36 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Girls rights can't be restricted Kerala high court questions hostel curfew timings AJR

    'Girls' rights can't be restricted': Kerala high court questions hostel curfew timings

    India Australia trade agreement to enter into force on December 29; check details - adt

    India, Australia trade agreement to enter into force on December 29; check details

    Kerala lottery result 2022 Fifty Fifty FF 26 winning ticket number prizes and more gcw

    Kerala lottery 2022: Fifty Fifty FF-26 lottery results at 3 pm

    BJP received Rs 614.53 crore contribution in 2021-22, six times more than Congress - adt

    BJP received Rs 614.53 crore contribution in 2021-22, six times more than Congress

    Aaftab Poonawalla confessed to killing Shraddha Walker in polygraph test, showed no remorse: Report AJR

    Aaftab Poonawalla confessed to killing Shraddha Walker in polygraph test, showed no remorse: Report

    Recent Stories

    Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid defends 'The Kashmir Files' remark, says 'someone needs to speak up' AJR

    Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid defends 'The Kashmir Files' remark, says 'someone needs to speak up'

    Kangana Ranaut in Chandramukhi 2; actress to star opposite Kanchana actor Raghava Lawrence RBA

    Kangana Ranaut in Chandramukhi 2; actress to star opposite Kanchana actor Raghava Lawrence

    Apple iPhone 14 Pro iPhone 14 Pro Max buyers face 37 day wait period Here is why gcw

    Apple iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max buyers face 37-day wait period; Here's why

    DU PG Admission 2022: Delhi University releases first merit list for MA, Msc Courses; check details

    DU PG Admission 2022: Delhi University releases first merit list for MA, Msc Courses; check details

    football Is Massimiliano Allegri stepping down next after abrupt Juventus board resignation?-ayh

    Is Massimiliano Allegri stepping down next after abrupt Juventus board resignation?

    Recent Videos

    Yudh Abhyas Experience: High-altitude, quite literally, takes your breath away

    'Yudh Abhyas' Experience: 'High-altitude, quite literally, takes your breath away'

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch/3rd ODI: It is always good to bowl alongside Umran Malik - Arshdeep Singh-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch ODI: 'It is always good to bowl alongside Umran' - Arshdeep

    Video Icon
    football FIFA World Cup 2022: From Messi to Ronaldo - stats of 12 magicians in Qatar snt

    FIFA World Cup 2022: From Messi to Ronaldo - stats of 12 magicians in Qatar

    Video Icon
    YSR Telangana Party chief YS Sharmila arrested; her campaign bus set ablaze

    YSR Telangana Party chief YS Sharmila arrested; her campaign bus set ablaze

    Video Icon
    Australian Army is conducting training ops with India in Rajasthan

    Australian Army is conducting training ops with India in Rajasthan

    Video Icon