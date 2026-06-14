A 38-year-old manager was allegedly beaten to death and stabbed in a brutal attack inside a bike showroom in Bihar's Darbhanga district that was captured on CCTV cameras.

A 38-year-old manager was allegedly beaten to death and stabbed in a brutal attack inside a bike showroom in Bihar's Darbhanga district that was captured on CCTV cameras. The victim, Mohammad Faiz, was working as the manager of a bike showroom at Chandan Patti Chowk when the incident unfolded around 5 pm on Friday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to police, the attacker entered the showroom while Faiz was seated at his computer and violently attacked him using an iron rod. CCTV footage purportedly shows the accused repeatedly striking the manager on his face as he sat at his desk. Faiz collapsed in his chair without resistance.

The attacker allegedly returned moments later, picked up a pair of scissors from inside the showroom and stabbed Faiz multiple times in the neck before fleeing the scene on a scooter parked outside.

(Trigger warning: This video contains very disturbing visuals. Viewer's discretion is advised)

Scroll to load tweet…

The crime came to light when other employees arrived at the showroom and found Faiz in a pool of blood. Police were immediately alerted, but the victim was declared dead at the spot.

Police suspect the murder may have stemmed from a long-standing personal dispute. Police revealed that the prime accused had previously worked at the same dealership and was known to the victim.

Sadar Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Rajiv Kumar said the accused and the deceased had a history of conflict.

“Preliminary investigation suggests the murder was linked to an old rivalry. The accused was previously employed at the agency and had a dispute with the deceased. He will be arrested soon,” Kumar said.

Acting SSP Ashok Kumar said investigators are examining every possible angle behind the killing.

“We have received information about the crime. The reasons behind the murder are yet to be established. A thorough investigation is underway and those involved will be arrested soon,” he said.

Police have launched a manhunt for the accused, while CCTV footage from the showroom is being closely examined.