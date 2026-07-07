AAP's Neel Garg questioned the Centre over the removal of the film 'Satluj' from an OTT platform. He alleged the government is preventing Punjab's history from reaching the youth and is afraid of the truth about atrocities in the 1980s and 90s.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson Neel Garg on Tuesday questioned the removal of the film 'Satluj' from the OTT platform and sought an explanation from the Centre, alleging that the government was preventing Punjab's history from reaching the younger generation.

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Speaking to ANI, Garg said he did not understand why the government was "afraid of the truth about Punjab" and questioned the removal of the film while other movies remained available on OTT platforms. "I don't know why governments are afraid of the truth about Punjab. If movies like 'The Kashmir Files' and 'The Kerala Story ' can be promoted with such fanfare, it is beyond understanding why 'Satluj', which highlights the reality of Punjab, is being banned from OTT," he said.

AAP questions Centre's motive

Garg said the film depicts the struggle of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra and highlights atrocities committed against Punjab's youth during the 1980s and 1990s. "We all know how the then Congress government committed atrocities against the youth during the 80s and 90s. This movie is the story of the struggle of Jaswant Singh Khalra, who was a human rights activist. The question is, do today's youth not have the right to know their history? Banning and suppressing such films is proof that the government fears its own history," he alleged.

Questioning the Centre's decision, the AAP leader said the Congress was in power during the period depicted in the film and asked why the present government has allowed the film to be removed. "Moreover, the Congress was in power at that time; so, why is the central government afraid of this? Is there collusion between the two? We demand the release of this film so that light can be shed on the past and those responsible held accountable... What is being hidden by banning this film?" Garg said.

ZEE5 confirms takedown

'Satluj', which had faced over three years of delay, was taken down from the OTT platform amid growing controversy. ZEE5 confirmed in an official statement that the film will remain unavailable in India until further notice, adding that it is exploring options to bring it back for audiences. The move triggered widespread reactions from celebrities and politicians alike.

Who was Jaswant Singh Khalra?

The film is based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra from Punjab, who exposed alleged illegal killings and secret cremations during the late 1980s and early 1990s when Punjab witnessed intense militancy and counter-insurgency operations.

Khalra himself was 'disappeared' in 1995, and his body was found near the Harike Bridge on the Sutlej River. He was allegedly kidnapped, tortured and killed at the behest of the then-Punjab Police officials. Helmed by Honey Trehan, produced by RSVP and MacGuffin Pictures, 'Satluj' also starred Arjun Rampal, Kanwaljit Singh, Suvinder Vicky, and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan. (ANI)