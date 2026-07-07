Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory for Guruji's birthday celebrations at Bhatti Mines, warning of traffic congestion on July 7. Key routes like SSN Marg and Bhatti Mines Road are affected, with commuters advised to use alternate routes.

Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory ahead of the birthday celebrations at Guruji Ashram at Bhatti Mines area, saying that traffic movement is likely to be affected till late night of July 7.

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According to the traffic advisory, officials have called commuters to avoid routes from SSN Marg (Chhattarpur Road), Bhatti Mines Road, Gadaipur Police Post area, Roads around Guruji Ashram at Bhatti Mines and use alternate routes whenever possible.

"Special traffic arrangements are in place in connection with the Guruji Birthday Celebration at Guruji Ashram, Bhatti Mines on 07.07.2026. A large number of devotees are expected to attend and traffic movement is likely to remain affected from the intervening night of 06/07.07.2026 till late night on 07.07.2026," Delhi Traffic Police posted on X. Devotees have also been advised to reach the Ashram early in the morning.

Traffic Restrictions and Diversions

The restrictions at Bhatti Mines roads, between Chhattarpur Road (SSN Marg), and Gurugram Road T-Point has been restricted since Midnight of July 6, with restrictions in place till July 7 midnight.

Heavy Vehicle Diversions

Traffic police has said that any heavy vehicles coming from Mandi-Dera Border towards Guruji Ashram Complex will not be allowed to take the right turn at Gadaipur Police Post. Such vehicles will be diverted straight towards Mehrauli-Gurugram Road.

Heavy vehicles coming from the Bhatti Mines side will be diverted via Bandh Road - Jonapur - Mehrauli Road

Advisory for Commuters

Commuters are advised to avoid the affected routes and use alternate routes wherever possible. Plan your journey in advance, keeping the expected heavy rush around Guruji Ashram, Bhatti Mines in mind Use public transport wherever feasible to avoid congestion, Delhi traffic police has said.

Exemption for Emergency Vehicles

All emergency vehicles, including Delhi Police, Ambulances, Fire Brigade and other Emergency Service Vehicles will be allowed free access on the roads where restrictions and diversions have been imposed while proceeding on emergency duties.

Emergency vehicles entering from Faridabad via Dera More and Mandi Border are advised to take Mehrauli-Gurugram Road to avoid inconvenience. (ANI)