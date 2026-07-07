SIT probe finds prima facie evidence of theft during donation counting at Ayodhya's Ram Temple. CCTV footage from April-June shows staff hiding currency notes. The report highlights major security lapses and identifies six individuals.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has found prima facie evidence of theft and pilferage during the counting of donations at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, according to its preliminary report submitted to the Uttar Pradesh government. The inquiry examined CCTV footage, statements of trust officials, bank officers, security personnel and counting staff, along with bank records, seizure documents, the MoU and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

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Evidence of Theft Detailed in Report

The report states that CCTV footage available from April 27 to June 5 repeatedly shows some counting personnel concealing bundles of currency notes and loose cash inside their clothes, pockets, shoes and other hidden places. It also records instances where other employees appeared to assist or shield such activities. According to the SIT, the available footage documents around 70 instances of alleged theft or pilferage during the period under review.

Based on employee statements and discrepancies between counted cash and bank deposits, the report says similar incidents may also have occurred before April 27, although the absence of older CCTV footage prevented assessment of their actual extent.

Security and Procedural Lapses Highlighted

The report says prescribed security measures, including frisking, biometric attendance, restrictions on personal belongings, CCTV monitoring and other safeguards provided under the trust's SOPs, were not effectively implemented. It adds that these failures created conditions that enabled theft and pilferage.

The SIT also found procedural deficiencies in the handling of valuable offerings, including inconsistent documentation, weighing and sealing procedures. However, it states that allegations regarding donated silver bricks and other valuables were not substantiated, with records showing the items remained in trust custody before being processed as per procedure.

Individuals Named in SIT Findings

Based on CCTV footage, recovery records, financial documents and witness statements, the report identifies Avinash Shukla, Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Manish Kumar Yadav, Karunesh Pandey and Ramashankar Mishra as having prima facie involvement. It states that Avinash Shukla and Manish Kumar Yadav were repeatedly seen removing or concealing cash, while the others were seen assisting or engaging in similar acts.

The SIT concludes that the available evidence provides prima facie confirmation that incidents of theft and pilferage occurred inside the donation counting room during the counting process. (ANI)